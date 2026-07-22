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Jay Carol Gigli: The DJ Who Stole Diggia's Heart

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 11:45
Di Giannantonio con la fidanzata
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Fabio Di Giannantonio closed the first part of the MotoGP World Championship in fifth place overall, with a haul of 184 points, 24 behind provisional leader Jorge Martin. The VR46 rider is enjoying a top-level season, with one win and two podiums in the long races, and five podiums in the Sprints. It’s a golden moment for the Roman native, who has long been in a relationship with DJ Jay Carol Gigli.

Who is Jay Carol Gigli

We’ve been seeing a blonde-haired woman alongside “Diggia” in the MotoGP paddock for some time now. The two have become inseparable, both during race weekends and in everyday life. Jay Carol has been known for many years for her artistic and musical career together with her sister Jasmine, daughters of Carlo Gigli, an Italian singer-songwriter with a past that includes participating in the Sanremo Festival. The two sisters are also well known in the worlds of dance, fashion, and TV, having appeared on the show “Il lotto alle otto.” In 2012 they began focusing primarily on the nightclub scene and the DJ profession. They perform in clubs around Italy, capturing attention with their lively sound and their beauty.

Carol and Fabio, a steady couple

Di Giannantonio (27) and Jay Carol Gigli (32) are a steady couple during MotoGP weekends around the world. “I met a fantastic person with whom I click on so many things,” the Roman rider told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “She’s a key figure for my performances and results too: she taught me to focus in real life as well, outside of the bike, to pay attention to aspects I might have previously considered less important... I’m in a very happy moment with her.”

‘Diggia’s’ golden moment

MotoGP and nightclubs run on different schedules and rhythms; aligning their activities isn’t always easy. “I work by day, she works by night. But we always find a solution, even if it means jumping through hoops,” Fabio continued. “Once we were on vacation in Spain and I got a call—I had to go straight to Silverstone. As soon as we got there, an event came up for her, so we immediately flew to Italy. Then back to Spain. All within a few hours. We try to stay together as much as possible. It’s a beautiful thing.”
“Diggia” is going through a very positive period in the MotoGP championship and can aim very high in 2026. Next year he will leave the VR46 satellite team to join KTM Factory Racing, a well-deserved reward after years of sacrifice and hard work. He will have an RC16 with full factory specs in his hands and will share the garage with Alex Marquez. It will be a great opportunity to chase a dream: winning the world title. “We’re all human; we all have two arms, two legs, and a head. If someone is world champion, it’s because they did things in a way that allowed them to become one. And I can do it too.”
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byLuigi Ciamburro

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