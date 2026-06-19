Di Giannantonio speaks out: "Unfair Pirelli test

MotoGP arrives at the historic Brno circuit for the Czech Republic Grand Prix, where on Monday the first Pirelli test for factory riders will take place. But Monday’s session has come under fire, as several riders will be unable to participate due to switching manufacturers at the end of the Championship. Among them is Fabio Di Giannantonio , rider for the Ducati VR46 team, who will don KTM factory colors from 2027.

Many absentees at the Brno test

Monday’s test in Brno will be the first official test with the 850cc prototypes. And it will be the first opportunity for many current riders to try Pirelli tires, which are being developed ahead of their entry into MotoGP next year. Not all riders will take part in the tests. Fabio Quartararo, for example, will not ride for Yamaha, and Fabio Di Giannantonio will be absent for Ducati. Both will move to new manufacturers next season. For this reason, their current brands do not want the riders to pass on information about their bikes to competitors. A similar session will be held on September 21, after the Austrian GP. Finally, on December 1, once the season is over, all premier-class riders will be able to test the 2027 bikes without restrictions.

Diggia’s complaint

However, the riders who will not take part in Monday’s MotoGP test will be at a clear disadvantage. They will try the new Pirelli tires later and therefore start their adaptation process later. But Di Giannantonio highlights another important aspect. "What I find unfair is that some riders can already send feedback to Pirelli, and maybe those riders have a completely different riding style from yours. So Pirelli can’t listen to feedback from all the riders."

Maybe these riders can already provide some feedback on the new bike, which others cannot do," continued Fabio Di Giannantonio. "Perhaps some manufacturers at the moment can’t work with their new riders... I think it’s not fair for the manufacturers, nor for the riders, and not even for Pirelli." Those who take to the track on Monday could influence tire development (and the new bikes) and disadvantage those who won’t participate. Some already fear a tire designed around Marc Marquez’s requests . "," continued Fabio Di Giannantonio. "."