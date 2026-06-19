MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Rider market chaos: Luca Marini breaks the silence

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 19 June 2026 at 10:48
Luca Marini
The MotoGP World Championship stops in the Czech Republic, where the rider market will be unofficially wrapped up. Even though no official announcements have been made by the manufacturers yet, and despite almost all the new contracts being public knowledge, there’s still no press release. What’s certain is that some riders risk being left without a seat for 2027, and among them could be Luca Marini.

The future is still up in the air

The summer break is around the corner and contracts for next season are being finalized. Amid all this frenzy of rumors and phone calls, Luca Marini wanted to have his say on the eve of the Brno GP and put an end to speculation about a possible goodbye to MotoGP. An option Valentino Rossi’s brother seems to categorically rule out, even though Honda has no intention of renewing his contract due to expire at the end of 2026.
The rider from Tavullia is going through a tough spell on the RC213V. This year he has collected 57 points, placing him 11th in the overall standings, establishing himself as the best rider of the Japanese manufacturer. Despite the higher ranking, HRC has decided to bet on a new line-up for next year, made up of Quartararo and Moreira.
Consequently, only one or two alternatives remain for Luca Marini. The first is a move to Trackhouse Aprilia, where he could team up with fellow Italian Enea Bastianini. The second is called WorldSBK, but Valentino’s brother categorically rules out this scenario. "At the moment it’s not in my plans. The goal is to have a clear situation before the summer break."
Luca Marini on the Honda RC-V

Luca present at the Pirelli test

Even though he’s not part of Honda’s future plans, Luca Marini will take part in Monday’s MotoGP test. To put an end to the rumors, he clarified that his participation in the Pirelli test is neither a last-minute reward nor a desperate move by his team. It was scheduled since winter and is part of HRC’s technical strategy. "We had already decided at the start of the season. Everything had been planned for a long time and I think it’s a smart decision by Honda," concluded the Italian rider.

Read also

Di Giannantonio speaks out: "Unfair Pirelli testDi Giannantonio speaks out: "Unfair Pirelli test
The Power of Dreams and the Human Factor: Honda's New Era in MotoGPThe Power of Dreams and the Human Factor: Honda's New Era in MotoGP
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
Luca Marini

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motogp-ktm-honda-ducati-yamaha-aprilia
MotoGP

Historic MotoGP-MSMA agreement: 2027-2031 deal signed for a new era

19 June 2026
guidotti-motogp-aprilia-brno
MotoGP

Trackhouse Aprilia, Guidotti speaks: immediate decisions on the 2027 line-up and Pirelli tests with the 850cc bike

19 June 2026
zarco-motogp-update
MotoGP

Johann Zarco, a month later, still on standby: 'But I'm doing better with the guitar!

19 June 2026

More news

motogp-ktm-honda-ducati-yamaha-aprilia

Historic MotoGP-MSMA agreement: 2027-2031 deal signed for a new era

MotoGP
guidotti-motogp-aprilia-brno

Trackhouse Aprilia, Guidotti speaks: immediate decisions on the 2027 line-up and Pirelli tests with the 850cc bike

MotoGP
zarco-motogp-update

Johann Zarco, a month later, still on standby: 'But I'm doing better with the guitar!

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Caduta MotoGP Brno

MotoGP Brno, FP1 classification: Marquez starts strong, Quartararo impresses on the Yamaha

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Di Giannantonio speaks out: "Unfair Pirelli test

MotoGP

Popular articles

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin's shocking revelation: "I had already signed with Ducati"

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi stuns the paddock: a big gamble in the rider market

MotoGP
guidotti-aprilia-motogp

Revolution underway: Francesco Guidotti will lead Trackhouse Aprilia into the new MotoGP era

MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli's cry: "I'm suffering so much"

MotoGP
Davide Brivio

Marini-Fernandez head-to-head: Brivio to decide the final signing

MotoGP

Loading