First free practice session with Marquez on top, despite a late crash: Yamaha strong with Quartararo. Some issues for Martin.

For MotoGP, the Czech Republic Grand Prix opened with a first free practice session that saw Marc Marquez finish ahead of everyone. Best time in 1'53"303. Near the end, while he was improving further, he crashed at Turn 7. Fortunately, no consequences for the nine-time world champion.

The surprise of FP1 in Brno is definitely Fabio Quartararo , second on the Yamaha M1, two tenths behind Marquez’s Ducati. Third time for Raul Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia. Honda also did well, with Joan Mir fourth ahead of the other Trackhouse Aprilia ridden by Ai Ogura.

Sixth place for Pecco Bagnaia. Factory Aprilia riders outside the top 10: Jorge Martin fourteenth, Marco Bezzecchi sixteenth. Both are banged up after the crash at Balaton Park. Speaking of injured riders, it’s worth noting Alex Marquez’s return after the big hit in the Barcelona race: obviously, he’s not in ideal condition.

Crashes early in the session and Long Lap Penalty practice

In the first 5–6 minutes of FP1 there were as many as three crashes: the first was Pedro Acosta at Turn 9, shortly after it was Maverick Vinales’s KTM at Turn 8, the same spot where Diogo Moreira also went down with the LCR Honda. In between, Marco Bezzecchi ran wide at Turn 13.

Worth noting that Martin did some long-lap practice, as he must serve two Long Lap Penalties in the race due to the incident he caused at the last GP in Hungary. Preparing is essential, also to “clean” the designated section of the track (Turn 7). Just over 16 minutes from the end, the Spaniard also had to park his Aprilia at the side of the track for a technical issue that arose right as he was attempting a long lap.

MotoGP Brno 2026, FP1 results: times and standings

Guidotti’s debut with Trackhouse

Francesco Guidotti makes his debut in Brno as team manager of the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team. Speaking to Sky Sport, he discussed this new experience: "It should be clarified that Brivio, as team principal, remains in his position; I’ll operate more behind the scenes, focusing more on the future since he won’t be here next year. I know part of the working group, especially on the Aprilia side; part of it is new. There’s time to get to know each other and establish both a personal and professional relationship—both aspects are important."

Guidotti confirms that he will play a key role in choosing the riders for the American squad for 2027–2028: "Yes, this move was made primarily to help with future planning, setting up the work for 2027–2028 and beyond. I’m here more for future operations. Essentially, I handle the rider negotiations."