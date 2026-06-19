Johann Zarco still waiting, but he’s back to training: the latest update on the LCR Honda rider.

While Alex Marquez has returned to Brno (even though he’ll have to undergo another medical check after MotoGP FP1 for final clearance), Johann Zarco still has to wait. The LCR Honda rider has provided a new update on his situation, trying to keep it light. For now, no surgery is planned: the knee is still fragile and at risk of infection, so more waiting is needed… In the meantime, he’s keeping busy with the gym and musical pursuits, waiting to learn when he can fix the knee injured in Catalunya and then focus on full recovery.

Johann Zarco, risks and waiting

"It’s been a month! I’m happy to be back training, I can’t deny I miss my team, my bike, and my world!" Johann Zarco began on his social channels. It then seemed surgery was imminent, but the LCR Honda rider is still waiting and he explained why. "As long as there’s a risk of infection, I can’t risk surgery. But it’s not wasted time because the work done on my knee before the operation will help me afterward too! So I just have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, my guitar skills are improving and it’s nice to spend some quiet time with family."

Meanwhile, Lucio Cecchinello’s MotoGP team must continue with a substitute, Cal Crutchlow, who hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to test rider duties… If that happens, it would be a good training ground to help Honda, which is currently struggling with testers working on the 2027 MotoGP project. And as for riders, HRC has always held Zarco’s feedback in high regard… But we’ll talk more about that later; for now, the French double Moto2 champion and LCR can only wait for further developments.