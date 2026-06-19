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Trackhouse Aprilia, Guidotti speaks: immediate decisions on the 2027 line-up and Pirelli tests with the 850cc bike

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 19 June 2026 at 12:50
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Francesco Guidotti officially at the helm of SuperFile Trackhouse Racing: the first words from the new team manager.
His new role as team manager at Trackhouse Aprilia was made official yesterday, and today Francesco Guidotti is already in the garage for the GP in Brno. After the departure of team principal Davide Brivio, he will be the one tasked with steering the stars-and-stripes squad into the new MotoGP era. Starting with the lineup for next season, which now seems to be in the home stretch, but also with the ultra-private tests with the 850 and the new Pirellis scheduled for Monday in Brno. Representing Aprilia will be Marco Bezzecchi, the indispensable and tireless tester Lorenzo Savadori, plus Raul Fernandez who, despite the rumors, therefore seems destined to continue with the Veneto brand. Situation to be evaluated, however: the Spaniard reported some health issues yesterday and is not entirely fit.

Francesco Guidotti, the return to Aprilia

After a “sabbatical year,” here he is again in the MotoGP paddock, and the first comments are already in. “It was nice being a commentator, but returning to the track full time is something else. I’m really happy to be back.” A new challenge in Aprilia colors for Francesco Guidotti, a return to the past, but this time with the satellite team Trackhouse Racing. “A young team, but one that has already achieved some great results,” he emphasized to motogp.com microphones during the first free practice sessions.
Just arrived and already on pins and needles: the decision must be made about who will race for the team in 2027. All set? “The agreements have already been made; we just need to finalize them,” comes the reply. As stated a little earlier by Paolo Bonora, Raul Fernandez will try the 850cc for the factory team on Monday during the Pirelli test day. So he will stay, despite rumors of a possible all-Italian Aprilia lineup. “We have faith in Raul; he has shown his potential, and we need to help him show it more consistently,” Guidotti concluded.

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Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

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