Marc Marquez's warning about 2027: "I'm not optimistic"

Marc Marquez has been back at work for days, riding a Ducati Panigale V2 S. Less than a week before the MotoGP championship resumes, the Lenovo Ducati rider has gone back to training to launch an assault on the world title... with one eye already on next season.

Marquez on a Ducati twin

The nine-time world champion was spotted training on the MotorLand Aragon karting circuit, one of the tracks where he racks up the most mileage during the year. Marquez is using a stock sportbike and opted for the Panigale V2, less demanding than its bigger V4 sister, to avoid taking too many physical risks. The Spanish superstar continues working to regain the best feeling in his right shoulder after last year’s Mandalika injury, which has partly affected his performances in this MotoGP World Championship.

Waiting for Silverstone...

After the Le Mans GP, Marc Marquez underwent double surgery on his shoulder and foot to ease the issue. He has had to deal with physical limitations since the start of this season, never quite able to give his absolute best. Despite everything, he is in the fight for the lead, 18 points behind Jorge Martin , thanks to recent wins in Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The summer break is almost over, and MotoGP is gearing up for the next round in Great Britain. It’s not Marc Marquez’s best circuit—he’s only triumphed here once (2014) since his MotoGP debut. But from here to the end of the calendar, every point becomes precious to secure the world title and fend off attacks from the Aprilia rivals.

Marc looks to 2027

Meanwhile, eyes are already on 2027, when MotoGP’s new regulations will debut, with 850cc engines and a switch to Pirelli tires. Will the races be closer and more spectacular? Marc Marquez has already tested an initial prototype, though he believes more decisive measures are needed to counter the effects of aerodynamics and the difficulty of overtaking. The Cervera phenomenon doubts the new generation of bikes will solve this issue. "At the moment I’m not very optimistic," he told MCNews. While hoping the new bikes lead to more thrilling races, "from what I’ve tried so far, the bikes are more or less the same."

He believes that a smaller engine alone won’t lead to more overtakes. The reduced displacement and power will also shorten braking zones. "As a result, we’ll be forced to brake even harder. In the end, overtaking will remain difficult, maybe even more so." In any case, MotoGP fans will barely notice the difference in performance. What will really give the races a different feel, instead, will be the new Pirelli tires. "Depending on the tires, the races will change," Marquez concluded.