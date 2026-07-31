Marc Marquez: "Gresini more important to Alex than to me

The Marquez brothers owe a lot to the Gresini Racing team. Alex is contesting his fourth and final MotoGP season with the Faenza squad, after clinching second place in the final standings in 2025. From there, a calling card that paved his way to KTM Factory for next year. Marc Marquez , on the other hand, only competed in the 2024 championship with Nadia Padovani’s outfit, earning a seat at Lenovo Ducati and then capturing the world title.

Gresini as a springboard

The careers of Alex and Marc Marquez are inextricably linked to Gresini Racing. It almost seems unbelievable that two champions passed through a satellite team. It has a fairytale feel, yet both managed to make the most of this springboard to aim for bigger goals. Just think of Marc’s story, who turned down a mega contract with Honda and moved to Gresini, almost without a salary. A choice that paid off the following year, with the victory of the 2025 MotoGP title on the factory team’s Ducati.

Marc Marquez rediscovered his smile and confidence at Gresini, after the previous seasons at HRC that were anything but simple, marked by crashes and injuries. However, the nine-time world champion is convinced that Gresini holds an even greater meaning for his younger brother Alex. "Of course, it’s a very important team for the Marquez family," #93 explained. "Every stage of your career is important. The time at Repsol Honda was important, but so was the time at Gresini. My time at Ducati right now is important too."

Alex Marquez headed to KTM Factory

Gresini was more important for Alex than for me," Marc emphasized. "Otherwise he would have been left out of MotoGP. He bet on Gresini and Gresini bet on him. Then he became runner-up in the world. Next year he’ll race again for a factory MotoGP team." But the Emilia-Romagna team has an even more decisive importance for Alex’s career. After three tough years on the RC213V, the two-time world champion’s MotoGP career risked coming to an end. The move to Gresini proved to be a last attempt to stay in the premier class, and the goal was achieved. From 2027 he will move to the KTM factory team . "," Marc emphasized. "."

The Cervera phenomenon, however, will not forget how important Gresini was for his own career as well, sharing the garage with his younger brother in 2024. "Alex was one of the reasons I moved to Gresini," Marc Marquez concluded. "I found the right atmosphere and was given the right bike to climb back to the top."