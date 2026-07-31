Aldeguer sidelined for MotoGP Round 12, Lecuona ready for a 'return to the family'

Gresini Racing at Silverstone without Aldeguer, but green light for training soon. Lecuona returns in his place on the MotoGP Desmosedici.

He’ll start training again soon, but it’s not yet time to return to competing in MotoGP. Fermin Aldeguer , sidelined due to a fracture of the T7 vertebra suffered in a nasty crash at Assen, will remain out also for the MotoGP “reawakening” at Silverstone, scheduled next week to conclude the summer break. In his place, here comes Iker Lecuona again—fresh off a renewal with Aruba Ducati—called back once more by BK8 Gresini Racing, since WorldSBK is on pause for a bit longer. It’s certainly not a season that’s doing Aldeguer any favors: from strong growth in 2025 to a nightmare 2026, and with a looming VR46 challenge that will inevitably be uphill after this championship...

UPDATING

The Gresini team statement

Fermín Aldeguer will not be present at Silverstone for the 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The Spanish rider, who will remain in the garage as a precaution, has received medical clearance to resume training starting August 15, with the Gresini team set to welcome him back in Aragon in about a month.

A warm family return for Iker Lecuona who, after replacing Alex Marquez in Hungary, will test himself on Fermin’s Ducati this weekend at Silverstone.

A dark year for Aldeguer

He finished 2025 as Rookie of the Year, determined to take another step forward in 2026. Those ambitions, however, soon collided with a very different reality: the MotoGP season started late due to a femur fracture suffered in pre-season training, forcing him to miss all the tests and the opening GPs. It hasn’t been easy to get up to speed, and Aldeguer still complains of pain in the injured leg. Then came the new blow at Assen, with a vertebra fracture that needs monitoring. Recovery times are still uncertain—there’s no possible return date yet. “This year I’m taking it easy,” the Gresini Racing rider admitted resignedly, putting his health above everything else before thinking about MotoGP again.