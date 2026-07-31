ABS, AI and Suspension: Dall'Igna Probes the Gray Area of the New Regulations

The five manufacturers in the MotoGP championship are working on the dual 2026-2027 front. In particular, Ducati is trying to defend the world title from Aprilia’s attacks. At the same time, the engineers from Borgo Panigale, under the guidance of Gigi Dall'Igna, are working on the new prototype with an 850cc engine, which in turn will have to adapt to the new Pirelli tires . It’s a race against time to start immediately on pole in the new MotoGP era.

The new era of MotoGP

The introduction of the new regulations has cost containment as its core objective and will lead to greater technical standardization. Despite everything, Ducati Corse’s general manager, known for his ability to find ever-innovative solutions, believes there will still be room for innovation. One must also reckon with international economic balances... "I think the motorcycle market has difficult years ahead because of customs duties in the United States and many other similar issues. Therefore, it is important to keep MotoGP and racing costs in general under control".

ABS and electronic suspensions

Gigi Dall'Igna reveals a few previews in an interview with MCnews. The first technology he is ready to work on does not concern the engine or aerodynamics. "I think it could be related to the braking system, such as ABS or something similar, to improve system safety. We have learned a lot about traction control systems, and I think we can use this knowledge for ABS as well".

From 2027 the holeshot devices will be banned, but the engineer from Veneto already has a way in mind to navigate the regulation’s gray area. "The ride-height adjustment device is similar to the suspension system". For this reason, he believes that "if electronic suspensions are allowed, the ride-height adjustment device will come back into use, because the bike’s center of gravity can certainly be controlled through the suspension... I think it’s an area where we can develop a lot".

The challenges of the future

Finally, there’s a lot of talk about artificial intelligence in MotoGP as well. It’s an area already explored, but not yet delved into enough. "There are some aspects of the bike that are better understood with AI than with a conventional physical model. In some areas, the physical model works better, while in others you get greater accuracy with AI".

In any case, the new regulations will put all the engineers in the World Championship to the test. And Dall'Igna is ready to take on the challenge. "For an engineer, being able to start from scratch with a completely blank sheet of paper is the best toy one could have".