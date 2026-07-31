Tragedy at Mugello: rider dies during No Limits Trackdays

A rider has died in a fatal accident during the No Limits Trackdays at Mugello: investigations underway, the community’s condolences.

Unfortunately, we must report another fatal incident on track, this time during the No Limits Trackdays open practice sessions at the Mugello Autodrome. The rider’s identity has not been disclosed; sadly, we are witnessing yet another tragic episode in a beautiful and very dangerous sport... And we must never forget that. The official confirmation came yesterday directly from Mark Neate, CEO of the UK-based No Limits Trackdays Ltd, Europe’s largest motorcycle track day company, via their official channels. The dynamics of the incident were also explained, along with condolences to the family and full willingness to clarify matters in cooperation with the competent authorities who are investigating.

Fatal accident at Mugello

It is with profound sadness that we confirm the loss of a rider following an accident at the Mugello circuit during our European track day, organized in collaboration with DG Events. During a session, a motorcycle suffered a mechanical failure that caused oil to spill onto the track. Several riders were affected by the contamination and fell from their bikes. The session was immediately stopped with a red flag and the circuit’s full medical service was dispatched to the scene. Despite the swift and professional intervention of the circuit’s medical team, we are deeply saddened to confirm that a rider has unfortunately passed away due to the injuries sustained on track.

On behalf of the entire No Limits Trackdays and DG Events team, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our rider. We have lost a member of our community, and there are no words sufficient to express the pain we share with those who loved him. We are determined to cooperate with the competent authorities in the investigation of the incident and will conduct a review of our procedures, in collaboration with the circuit and our event partners. Our priorities now are the family, the riders involved, and all those affected by this terrible news.

No Limits Trackdays has welcomed riders to circuits for over thirty years, and the safety of every rider who joins us has always been, and will remain, the foundation of everything we do. Losing a rider under these circumstances is a pain we will carry with us for a long time. To our rider’s family and friends: we are deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts; the entire community stands with you.