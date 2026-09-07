David Checa, not only Endurance: the famed Checa brother is guest of honor at Alpe Adria

OTHER TITLES AWARDED AND HEART-STOPPING RACES: A MEMORABLE SUNDAY FOR ALPE ADRIA AT THE SLOVAKIARING

Great spectacle in the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship round at the SlovakiaRing. This event definitively awarded the Sportbike and Supersport Next Generation titles. Special wild card David Checa, 46, three-time Endurance World Champion.

The Spanish rider, younger brother of Carlos Checa, Superbike World Champion in 2011 with Ducati, kept himself in shape ahead of the Bol d'Or, the final round of the Endurance World Championship scheduled in Le Castellet (France) on September 19-20.

The winners of the short races held on Sunday morning were Michal Filla (Superbike), Bartolomiej Moranski (Stock 1000), Ales Malina (Supersport 300), Daniel Turecek (Sportbike), Riccardo Michielin (Stock 600), Ladislav Veverka (Supersport Next Generation) and Benjamin Baumgartner (Supersport 600).

Well, look who’s back: David Checa!

Talking about Michal Filla winning at the end of the Superbike races is certainly nothing new, and Race 2 was no exception, with the Czech able to dominate the scene ahead of teammate Dominik Buterin and the stellar wild card David Checa , who drew on his extensive world-level experience to be competitive even in a new setting like Alpe Adria.

In Stock 1000 it was Bartolomiej Moranski who prevailed, while his direct rival Grzegorz Hanuszewicz came away with a “zero,” and joining the Polish rider on the podium were Martin Tritscher and Leon Jurcak.

Supersport 300, what a show!

The second Supersport 300 race was one of the tightest and most thrilling contests of the entire season, with seven riders covered by about one second under the checkered flag. Coming out on top was Greek rider Antonis Ventouras thanks to a great last-corner overtake on Oguz Tashan, with Ales Malina completing the podium, a result that let him redeem himself after the difficulties in Saturday’s race.

Emotions ran high in Sportbike as well, especially because of the final outcome: thanks to his race win, Daniel Turecek (in the opening photo) secured the class title one round early, his third career crown in Alpe Adria after two consecutive ones in Supersport 300. Second place in the race for Patrycja Sowa, Lukacs Owen and Nejc Petric, the new Yamaha R7 Cup champion and Junior Sportbike winner.

Middle classes, here’s how it went

Time for verdicts in the middle classes too: thanks to a superb performance capped by victory in Race 2, Vaclav Bittman secured the 2026 Supersport Next Generation title. The Czech triumphed ahead of Ladislav Veverka and an always-fast Patrycja Sowa, fourth overall behind Benjamin Baumgartner, who in turn won Supersport 600. The latter crossed the finish line ahead of Tomas Svitok and Domen Lipnik, while Razvan Teodorescu did not take part in the race due to a crash suffered in the Sprint. A crash also stopped the very fast Riccardo Michielin in Stock 600 Race 2, which paved the way for Mario Fourthiotis, followed by Andreas Iakovou and Denis Braescu Muresan.

Now just one piece is missing: the grand finale at the brand-new A1 Motor Park in Bulgaria at the end of the month.

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