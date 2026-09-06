MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Misano GP, Aprilia vs Ducati in a fiery showdown: Sky and TV8 broadcast times for a scorching weekend

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 06 September 2026 at 21:00
motogp-misano-orari-2026
Add as a preferred source on Google
All about the San Marino GP in Misano: favorites, possible announcements for 2027, complete timetable guide.
Here we go, it’s time for the second and final round of the season on Italian soil, the last one before the Asian tour (then it’s Austria, along with tests for the new Pirelli tires, which have already sparked manufacturer vetoes and grumbling from those leaving their current brand). An ideal battleground for Aprilia and Ducati, the two benchmark manufacturers in today’s MotoGP. Who will win the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP (renewed in recent months)? Looking at Moto2 and Moto3, the hope is clearly that an Italian rider finally finds the winning spark, but it could also be the right occasion for some announcements with a view to 2027.

Schedule

Friday, September 11
9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice
14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice
15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, September 12
8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps
Sunday, September 13
9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizesRaul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes
VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"
Corsedimoto

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Luca Marini
MotoGP

Luca Marini-KTM: Behind the Scenes of the Negotiations and the Vinales Case

06 September 2026
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

05 September 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

04 September 2026

More news

Luca Marini

Luca Marini-KTM: Behind the Scenes of the Negotiations and the Vinales Case

MotoGP
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

Bow to the King: Jeffrey Herlings is the 2026 MXGP World Champion!

Motocross
bulega

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega utterly dominant, but what a bore this World Championship is!

Superbike
Garcia

Supersport Magny-Cours: Öncü throws it away; Race 2 is Garcia’s first win

Road Racing
partenza

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

Superbike

Popular articles

Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
Luca Marini

Luca Marini-KTM: Behind the Scenes of the Negotiations and the Vinales Case

MotoGP
oncu

Supersport: Arenas down, but Yamaha saves him in Race 1 at Magny-Cours

Road Racing
bridewell

SBK: Tommy Bridewell, what a scare—the Ducati hits the wall and shatters into a thousand pieces

Superbike

Loading