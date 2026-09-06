Misano GP, Aprilia vs Ducati in a fiery showdown: Sky and TV8 broadcast times for a scorching weekend

All about the San Marino GP in Misano: favorites, possible announcements for 2027, complete timetable guide.
Here we go, it’s time for the second and final round of the season on Italian soil, the last one before the Asian tour (then it’s Austria, along with tests for the new Pirelli
tires, which have already sparked manufacturer vetoes and grumbling from those leaving their current brand). An ideal battleground for Aprilia and Ducati, the two benchmark manufacturers in today’s MotoGP. Who will win the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP (renewed in recent months)? Looking at Moto2 and Moto3, the hope is clearly that an Italian rider finally finds the winning spark, but it could also be the right occasion for some announcements with a view to 2027.
Schedule
Friday, September 11
9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice
14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice
15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, September 12
8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps
Sunday, September 13
9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 27 laps
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