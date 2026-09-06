Luca Marini-KTM: Behind the Scenes of the Negotiations and the Vinales Case

KTM has almost completed its rider lineup for the 2027 MotoGP season. Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio have been confirmed for the factory team. The satellite team Tech3 will field a pair made up of an experienced rider and a rookie. Luca Marini will play the role of “veteran,” also providing major input in developing the new-generation RC16.

Marini–Honda nearing the end

Luca Marini will bring his Honda adventure to a close at the end of the 2026 season, after three particularly complicated years together. The Tavullia rider never went beyond fifth place on the RC-V, results that certainly don’t reflect his true value. In his last World Championship with Ducati (2023) for the VR46 team, he collected two race podiums and four in the Sprints. He knew he was taking a risk by inheriting Marc Marquez’s bike, finding himself with the most successful and wealthiest brand in the MotoGP class. But at the same time, he was aware that the Golden Wing prototype was going through the most difficult moment in its history. And in the end, he decided to accept the challenge.

Luca, the KTM option and the Vinales case

HRC has long decided to rely on Fabio Quartararo for the new MotoGP era with 850cc prototypes. A choice that Valentino Rossi’s brother had to reluctantly accept before starting the search for a new team. Most doors seemed closed, but in the end VR46 management reached an agreement with KTM Tech3. He will have a factory-spec bike at his disposal right away; in Mattighofen they are fully invested in his testing skills and performance.

“We’re really happy he’s joining us,” said KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer to MotoGP.com. “Of course, there were many discussions and also a lot of waiting to see how Maverick would evolve after the injury. So for a long period we simply waited and watched what happened.”

Since the condition of Maverick Vinales’ left shoulder has not improved, KTM did not exercise the option on his contract for next year. After the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring in mid-July, Vinales took a break and will return only when his shoulder is fully healed. Test rider Pol Espargaró will take his place.

Lengthy negotiations with KTM and Tech3

On the other hand, Honda immediately made it clear that it would sign Quartararo, resulting in the “dismissal” of Marini and Mir. At that point, the Spaniard reached an agreement with Gresini, while Marini immediately turned to the Austrian manufacturer. “We stayed in touch with Luca throughout this period,” Beirer continued. “He showed interest from the start, and I think we spoke with everyone who wanted to join us. Talking to the people around him, it became clear that Luca is really the right person to help improve the bike.”

Gunther Steiner’s team immediately clarified that it would field an experienced rider and a promising rookie. For the latter role, Australian Senna Agius is being considered, although it’s not official yet. Luca Marini and the other riders who will make up KTM’s lineup for the 2027 MotoGP season will have only a few test days to acclimate to the RC16. It begins on December 1 in Valencia, with two days of testing in Sepang in February and two in Buriram. Only the Tech3 rookie will have two additional test days available during the shakedown in Malaysia.