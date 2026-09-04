Luca Marini–Honda farewell: Márquez’s prophecy and DiGgia’s embrace

After three years, Luca Marini ’s adventure with the factory Honda team is about to come to an end. Valentino Rossi’s brother inherited the RC213V when Marc Marquez terminated his contract with the Winged Company early. In the first 13 Grands Prix of this MotoGP season, the Tavullia rider has collected 88 points and is just a whisker away from the top 10 in the overall standings. Starting in 2027, he will be part of the KTM project.

Marquez’s ‘prophecy’

When Marc Marquez left Honda in the fall of 2023, he stated that it made “no sense” for Honda to sign a top rider—at least not until the bike was competitive again. “The best thing for the project is to invest all the money in the bike,” Marquez said at the time. “That’s my belief, because it makes no sense to have a bike that isn’t performing well at the moment and then hire the best rider to make it work.”

The multi-time champion from Cervera understood that tough years were ahead for HRC in the MotoGP championship. At that point, Luca Marini chose to leave the “home” VR46 team to move to the Honda factory squad, taking the seat vacated by Marquez. In three seasons he never reached the podium; his best result was 5th place. Now he will have to leave the Japanese brand without reaping the rewards of his work. “When Honda informed me of its decision, of course I was a bit disappointed. But I had to accept it and look ahead.”

HRC awaits the new MotoGP era

Marini made the most of his testing qualities, helping engineers from the Land of the Rising Sun improve the RC213V. But it wasn’t enough; European competition is making giant strides. And the work of new technical director Romano Albesiano still needs time to bear fruit. His brand teammates didn’t do much better either. Johann Zarco took a rain-soaked win at Le Mans in 2025. Joan Mir scored two third places last year in the dry. Honda has made progress but hasn’t managed to return to the top by the end of the 1000cc era.

However, Luca Marini believes the situation is very different now compared to the start of 2024. “It was like a revolution, and in a very positive sense.” Complicating matters is the new MotoGP regulation that will come into force from the next World Championship. This has forced most of the technicians to focus already on the next 850cc engine prototype. “Unfortunately, all efforts are now focused on the new bike, and I understand that completely. That’s why in 2026 we’re not getting the results we expected and worked for over the last two years.”

I tried to find the best solution for me,” Luca stated. So far KTM has not managed to make the hoped-for leap in quality, but Luca Marini is ready to embrace this new double challenge—not only in terms of team, but also of regulations. “I’ll give my all there too... At the beginning it might not be easy, because I believe Ducati and Aprilia will be a step ahead of everyone else. But the goal is to catch up as quickly as possible.” Marini has scored points for the overall standings in all 13 races held so far this season. But part of his mind is already on the future, with Gunther Steiner’s Tech3 team, with whom he has signed a two-year contract. “,” Luca stated. So far KTM has not managed to make the hoped-for leap in quality, but Luca Marini is ready to embrace this new double challenge—not only in terms of team, but also of regulations. “.”

Diggia and Marini with KTM

The KTM factory team will feature Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Both are excited to be able to work with Valentino Rossi’s brother. “I think it’s a great thing for MotoGP that he stays on track. We’re friends,” said ‘Diggia’. “When it comes to giving feedback, he’s much more precise than I am. When we train together and talk about racing, I always learn a lot from him. That’s why I say this is a really great signing by KTM for next year.”

The latest on the rider market

Meanwhile, Honda still hasn’t made official who will partner Fabio Quartararo in the box next season. The choice is between Diogo Moreira and David Alonso, with a decision to be made by the Japanese GP. The top brass of the Japanese team will decide which of the two will join the factory squad and who will go to LCR. At the moment, the scales seem to tip toward the Brazilian, who already has almost a year of experience in the premier class. In recent days Cal Crutchlow assured: “Within three years Moreira can become MotoGP world champion.”