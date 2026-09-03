Is Marc Marquez an alien? His girlfriend Gemma jokes about it: "If you only knew about that finger

After the lackluster performance at Silverstone, Marc Marquez returned to victory at his lucky charm circuit, Aragon. The reigning MotoGP champion lived up to the pre-race predictions, winning both the Sprint and the Sunday race. Now the gap to points leader Jorge Martin has shrunk to 18 points; at Misano there will be the first attempt to take the lead...

A mistake at the start

Everything went smoothly at MotorLand, with one small exception. At the start of Sunday’s race, Marc Marquez made a mistake operating the holeshot device. Because of this, he had to wait six laps before taking the lead and flying toward the top step of the podium. Without that slip-up, he would have replicated his MotoGP Sprint performance, dominating every single lap.

In the latest Inside Ducati video on YouTube, the nine-time world champion is filmed speaking to his team in parc fermé. "I made a big mistake… At the beginning I didn’t disengage the rear device. Otherwise, I would have been the first out of turn one... I was so focused that as soon as I exited turn 1… I immediately understood [what had happened]. Until turn 8 I couldn’t do anything."

The Marquez-Bezzecchi duel

The Ducati Desmosedici’s start procedure involves activating the ride-height device during the warm-up lap and then deactivating it when the lights go out. This lowers the bike’s center of gravity for the launch into turn 1. Instead, Marquez left a trail of sparks when his GP26 touched down at turn 2, running wide before recovering to second place behind Marco Bezzecchi by the end of the first lap.

The Cervera phenomenon then pulled off a decisive overtake at the chicane on lap six of the scheduled 23, kicking off a wheel-to-wheel duel with Bez’s Aprilia down the following straight. A long-awaited, deserved, and liberating victory that allows the men from Borgo Panigale to think big and defend MotoGP’s world crown.

The upcoming races

Next stop Misano, then there will also be less favorable circuits for a Marc Marquez who is not yet at peak form. The #93 points to the Indonesian GP as "the worst track" for him, but he feels "all set" for all the other stops on the calendar.

Due to persistent issues with his right shoulder, Marc Marquez had to make the most of the more favorable circuits—those run counterclockwise—while limiting the damage on the less friendly tracks. In just over a week the San Marino round will be held, where he has won the last two editions. On a Ducati. But with an Aprilia in fantastic form, never let your guard down. "I believe Martin and Marco will be very fast in this final part of the season."

Girlfriend Gemma always by his side

By his side is his now inseparable girlfriend Gemma Pinto, who shares every moment of professional and private life with the superstar. The Spanish model has become a familiar figure within the MotoGP paddock, despite having a very reserved character and being reluctant to speak in front of the media. In Aragon she was together with Marc’s mother, Roser Alentà, celebrating their loved one’s triumph. "Those who know Marc well know he’s one of those people who should never be counted out. He needed to bag 37 points again to get a boost, and he did it."

A double victory that propels him toward first place in the standings, reaffirming that he is still the favorite, number 1. But don’t call him an alien... "Marc is not an extraterrestrial, he’s flesh and blood. When you touch him you can see he’s flesh, right?" said his mother Roser in an interview with 'AS'. Girlfriend Gemma replied: "Well, he’s got a finger that I really don’t know how to describe to you (she laughs, ed.)". And his mother concluded: "It’s from the hits he’s taken."