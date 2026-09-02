Marc Marquez superstar: breaks another Valentino Rossi record

Marc Marquez is back in the hunt for the MotoGP world title. The double victory at Aragon allowed him to stay glued to the top of the standings, making up the ground lost three weeks ago at Silverstone. Now the Ducati champion is second, 19 points behind Jorge Martin. And the next race will be held at Misano, where the Cervera phenomenon usually shines...

New record in MotoGP

At MotorLand we didn’t just see the winning Marquez again, but also the superstar who sets records. With the conquest of the 2025 World Championship, he has drawn level with Valentino Rossi in terms of world titles, reaching nine. Although the legend from Tavullia still has a certain edge in total wins (counting all classes of the World Championship), after the Aragon weekend Marc has racked up 77 MotoGP victories, surpassing his historic rival.

Not only that. Marc Marquez has also become the rider with the most wins in a single category. No one in history has ever managed to amass 77 victories in a single class. Not even in the past, when a single rider could compete in more than one category in a single season. Rossi’s 76 wins in the premier class are now a thing of the past, as are Giacomo Agostini’s 68 in 500cc and Angel Nieto’s 62 in 125cc.

Rossi still first...

It’s important to clarify. Marc has surpassed Valentino Rossi in number of wins only in the MotoGP era. The Doctor also raced in the old 500cc class and, adding his victories from that time, reaches 89 in the Top Class. A record well within the Spaniard’s reach, probably just a matter of time...

What seems further away, though not unattainable, are the podiums: Marc has 169 in total, compared to Valentino’s 235. Counting only the premier class, the Spaniard has 130 and the Italian 199. It seems difficult for Marc considering he’s 33 years old and practically races with an arm and a half.

Mom Roser at Aragon

Celebrating the victory at MotorLand were also his girlfriend Gemma Pinto and mom Roser. "Marc doesn’t always win when I come to see him. He has disappointed me many times, but the result doesn’t matter to me. As long as they don’t get hurt, I’m happy," Mrs. Alentà told ‘AS’. Many had written off the Cervera phenomenon after a lackluster season debut. Instead, he’s back in the spotlight to defend the world title. "I already told you Marquez wasn’t finished... And I want to say that I love all the fans who support my sons."

Marc Marquez is destined to become a MotoGP Legend, but he hasn’t finished his triumphant march yet. And to those who call him an alien, his mother replies: "He’s not an extraterrestrial, he’s made of flesh and bone. When you touch him, you can see he’s made of flesh, right?"