Marquez’s arm? “We’re not talking about it anymore.” Tardozzi targets Bezzecchi

At MotorLand Aragon, Ducati returns to victory thanks to Marc Marquez ’s double feat in the MotoGP Sprint and the Grand Prix. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is back to caressing the world title dream after the Silverstone blow, with Aprilia still holding the lead in the standings. But Alcañiz is left with another piece of good news: second place for the new signing Pedro Acosta.

Marc’s seasonal poker

He had perfectly planned how to win a race,” Davide Tardozzi told AS. “He managed the race incredibly. He stayed seven-tenths behind Bezzecchi to avoid overheating the front tire, and then, at the right moment, he attacked and broke away. A champion’s race management… He is Marc Marquez, full stop.” Fourth win of the season for Marc Marquez, the fifteenth astride the Red of the Ducati factory team. Now the gap to standings leader Jorge Martin stands at 18 points, and anything is possible with nine Grands Prix to go. There was great anticipation at Aragon for the performance of the reigning MotoGP champion, and he did not disappoint. Once again he pulled out an impeccable strategy, a true masterclass from a two-wheeled ace and tactician. “,” Davide Tardozzi told AS. “.”

Ducati vs Aprilia head-to-head

The duel between Ducati and Aprilia continues both from afar and on track. Tardozzi knows full well that pressure is a hot potato to be shifted onto the opponent. The challenge is heating up ahead of the next round in San Marino. “For Misano, the number one favorite will be Bezzecchi, meaning he’s the man to beat there,” continued the Ducati Corse team manager. “He’ll be incredibly fast because the Aprilia is quick on that circuit, and we have to try to beat him. It will be very difficult because Bezzecchi will surely try to give not one hundred percent, but two hundred percent.”

Acosta and Marquez’s condition

But the Emilia-based team leaves Aragon with another positive note: Pedro Acosta’s second place, and from 2027 he will wear the colors of the Ducati factory team. “Once again he showed that we have a very promising future with him. Acosta is not a gamble, he’s a sure thing.”

The condition of Marc Marquez’s right arm remains a taboo to be broken. After the race at MotorLand it seemed everything was over, yet the problem keeps smoldering under the ashes. In Borgo Panigale, they had set September as the key moment for the champion’s physical recovery. September has arrived… “I think he’s improved, but he’s not yet at one hundred percent. There will be tracks that will put him in difficulty and others that will do so less,” Tardozzi concluded. “Marc certainly doesn’t think about his physical condition; he thinks about giving his best. Therefore, we don’t even want to talk about the arm anymore… Because Marc is like that—he’s a champion, in any case.”