MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Tension at breaking point in the Yamaha garage: Quartararo reveals the inside story

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 01 September 2026 at 10:46
Fabio Quartararo
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tensions between Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha escalated during the MotoGP weekend at Aragon. The relationship between the French rider and the Iwata factory has reached its breaking point, even though they’ll have to coexist for another nine Grands Prix. Then it will be time for ‘El Diablo’ to start a new chapter with Honda, in an effort to turn his career around. In the meantime, however, the situation in the garage is getting really heated.

High tension between Yamaha and Fabio

I don’t want to lend a hand anymore” with the bike’s development. Those were Quartararo’s all-too-explicit words after the race at MotorLand. The Nice-born rider has long made no secret of his unhappiness with his current situation and with the M1’s issues, which has been in full crisis since adopting the V4 engine. His best result this MotoGP season is 5th place in Barcelona, and then nothing. His 15th place in the standings with a meager haul of 55 points speaks volumes. It’s certainly not an unprecedented situation, but after Aragon there was another painful rift. “For the future, I’m not able to help. And for personal reasons, I don’t want to help.”
Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha’s refusal of the Pirelli test

In fact, there’s more to it between Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha; it’s not just about disappointing on-track performances. The Japanese manufacturer refused to carry out the Pirelli tests with the Frenchman, which were scheduled for the Monday after the Austrian Grand Prix. Since many riders will switch manufacturers at the end of the season, only a few took part in the Pirelli tire tests at Brno.
Pecco Bagnaia had already complained about this at the start of this MotoGP season. But, according to some reports, there could be more riders in action in Austria. That’s not the case for Quartararo, who has already received a negative response from Yamaha. Therefore, he won’t be able to take part.
Consequently, Fabio says he has no intention of helping his brand develop the bike for next year. “To clarify the situation, here’s the point… I don’t know if I should say it, but I’ll say it anyway: I wanted to do the tests in Austria,” he stated at Aragon. “Unfortunately, Yamaha doesn’t want me to use Pirelli tires. I wanted to do something, but they’re not allowing it. Personally, I don’t want to develop the 2027 bike.”

A questionable decision

Yamaha’s decision is highly questionable and could backfire. In Brno, in June, KTM chose to put Pedro Acosta on its 850cc prototype for the Pirelli tests, despite his agreement with Ducati for the next two years. Despite two last-place finishes at Silverstone and Aragon, Quartararo remains Yamaha’s best rider in the standings and in recent years has exceeded the bike’s potential. This situation could jeopardize the brand’s progress ahead of the next MotoGP season.
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Marquez’s arm? “We’re not talking about it anymore.” Tardozzi targets BezzecchiMarquez’s arm? “We’re not talking about it anymore.” Tardozzi targets Bezzecchi
Bastianini mounts a comeback, but Acosta is out of reach: "Here's my big mistake with the KTMBastianini mounts a comeback, but Acosta is out of reach: "Here's my big mistake with the KTM
Fabio Quartararo

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Davide Tardozzi
MotoGP

Marquez’s arm? “We’re not talking about it anymore.” Tardozzi targets Bezzecchi

01 September 2026
Enea Bastianini KTM MotoGP
MotoGP

Bastianini mounts a comeback, but Acosta is out of reach: "Here's my big mistake with the KTM

31 August 2026
Marquez-Bezzecchi
MotoGP

Marquez–Bezzecchi, near miss at 300 km/h: "It was scary"

31 August 2026

More news

Davide Tardozzi

Marquez’s arm? “We’re not talking about it anymore.” Tardozzi targets Bezzecchi

MotoGP
sfida

The King and the Heretic: Superbike’s two red-hot years between Fogarty and Kocinski

Stories
Caldwell

Honda beats Ducati: is the Superbike revolution starting in BSB?

Road Racing
Enea Bastianini KTM MotoGP

Bastianini mounts a comeback, but Acosta is out of reach: "Here's my big mistake with the KTM

MotoGP
Daniela-Guillen-Podium-AMA-WMX

Daniela Guillen's dream debut in AMA WMX, extra boost for her world title hopes

Motocross

Popular articles

Marc Marquez MotoGP Aragon Motorland

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez gives his rivals false hope, then leaves them behind — updated riders’ standings

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia shattered, endless crisis with the Ducati GP26: "This is humiliating"

MotoGP
marquez 1

Marc Márquez shuffles the deck—don't you suspect he's pulling our leg a bit?

Paolo Gozzi Column
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez: "My brother Marc messed up

MotoGP
Caldwell

Honda beats Ducati: is the Superbike revolution starting in BSB?

Road Racing

Loading