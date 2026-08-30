Aragon MotoGP: Marquez gives his rivals false hope, then leaves them behind — updated riders’ standings

Marquez-Ducati confirm themselves as the winning duo at MotorLand: 25 precious points that bring him closer to the top of the Championship. Applause for Acosta, Aprilia “on the defensive.”

The 2026 Aragon Grand Prix ends with victory for Marc Marquez , who reaches 8 wins at MotorLand. He had already won the sprint race and was the favorite for the main race as well—he did not disappoint. On this track he has something extra and the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 lets him ride the way he likes. Today’s triumph puts him even more in the hunt for the MotoGP world title: in the overall standings he has moved up to second place, 19 points behind leader Jorge Martin, who finished fifth behind Alex.

Joining Marquez on the podium were Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi. The KTM rider tried to stay with his future teammate, but eventually had to yield. The Rimini native on the Aprilia got off to a good start and then suffered a double overtake that took him out of contention, leaving him to settle for another third place that should be seen as positive. Bez arrived in Aragon not in top physical condition and the Spanish track isn’t the best for the RS-GP, so being on the podium is an excellent result. In the overall standings he is 24 points behind Martin, having reduced the gap to his teammate this weekend.

MotoGP Aragon: the race report and results

At the start, Bezzecchi managed to maintain the lead despite Marquez’s attack, initially also being passed by Martin, who then made a mistake that dropped him to fourth place, behind Acosta as well. Bez tried to impose his pace and build a gap to the chasers, but the attempt to break away didn’t work: on lap six Marc closed in on him, with Acosta just a few meters back.

In the final sector both Spaniards overtook the Aprilia rider, while Bagnaia retired due to a crash at turn 9. Morbidelli (crash) and Fernandez (clutch issue) also retired later. Marquez and Acosta pulled a bit of a gap on Bezzecchi, who was then targeted by Alex, himself chased by Martin.

At mid-race the top three were lapping essentially at the same pace, with gaps holding steady. MM93 tried to break Acosta, who nevertheless attempted to resist and stay in touch, while Bez remained about eight-tenths behind the KTM rider, but was gaining on Alex.

From lap 13 Marquez’s advantage began to grow, as he decided to shift up a gear and shatter Acosta’s hopes, forcing him to defend from the number 72 Aprilia. Perfect management from the reigning MotoGP champion, who reached the finish with a safe margin over his future teammate, still doing well to bring his KTM home ahead of Bez’s Aprilia.

In the top 5, Alex and Martin, but noteworthy is Aldeguer’s sixth place, returning after his latest injury. Subdued Di Giannantonio, seventh ahead of Bastianini, who put in a fine comeback. The top 10 was rounded out by the excellent rookie Moreira and Binder. Miller, eleventh, was the best Yamaha rider today at Aragon.

MotoGP Aragon, race results: the final finishing order

2026 World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 256 points Marc Marquez 237 points Marco Bezzecchi 232 points Fabio Di Giannantonio 208 Ai Ogura 203 Pedro Acosta 189 Raul Fernandez 186 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 128 Fermin Aldeguer 90 Luca Marini 88 Enea Bastianini 84 Brad Binder 78 Diogo Moreira 64 Fabio Quartararo 55 Franco Morbidelli 53 Johann Zarco 36 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 28 Alex Rins 24 Toprak Razgatlioglu 14 Maverick Vinales 10 Iker Lecuona 9 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 3 Cal Crutchlow 0 Jonas Folger 0 Lorenzo Savadori 0 Michele Pirro 0

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS