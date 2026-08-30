Iannone unbeatable at Aragon, he takes Race 2 as well: is winning the Bagger title possible?

Double win for The Maniac at MotorLand, where teammate Gutierrez makes a mistake and retires: one round still to go before the Bagger world crown is decided.

Andrea Iannone did exactly what he had to do to keep his hopes alive of fighting for the title in the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup. After winning Race 1 , the Italian rider also took victory in Race 2 at Aragon. It’s his first double win in the category.

Bagger World Cup: Iannone king of Aragon, Gutierrez KO

Starting well from the second spot on the grid, The Maniac immediately engaged in a very heated duel with teammate Oscar Gutierrez. It looked like a repeat of Saturday’s Race 1, with the two Niti Racing riders putting on a show to the end, but on lap two the Spaniard crashed at Turn 12 and retired.

From that moment on, Iannone managed everything perfectly, preventing any attacks from those behind. Completing the podium were Eric Granado and Archie McDonald, the leader of the 2026 Bagger World Cup standings. The Australian has a 7-point lead over the Brazilian and 26 over Gutierrez. The Maniac is 27 points back. There is still one round to go, in Austria, to decide the world crown.

Iannone will be forced to take another double win at the Red Bull Ring and hope his rivals make mistakes. His task is decidedly difficult. Remember, he did not race the first round of the Bagger World Cup in Austin, so he missed out on points that would be extremely useful now. In Austria he will give everything to take his Harley-Davidson to triumph, fully aware that becoming world champion will be complicated.

Bagger World Cup, Aragon round: Race 2 finishing order

The 2026 overall standings

Archie McDonald 174 points Eric Granado 167 points Oscar Gutierrez 148 points Andrea Iannone 147 points Filippo Rovelli 99 points Jake Lewis 97 points Jordi Torres 77 Trevis Wyman 71 Cory West 56 Dimas Ekky Pratama 44 Maxwell Toth 41 Bradley Smith 36 Cody Wyman 26