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Bagger World Cup Aragon: Iannone triumphs in Race 1, Gutierrez yields after a heated duel

Road Racing
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 30 August 2026 at 07:37
Andrea Iannone Bagger World Cup Aragon
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The Italian rider got the better of his teammate at MotorLand, Granado crashed: for The Maniac the top of the standings isn’t far away, but winning the title will be very difficult.
Round 5 of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2026 has been very positive so far for Andrea Iannone. Already competitive from Friday’s free practice, today in Aragon the Niti Racing team rider took second place in Qualifying and then the victory in Race 1. This is his second win in the category, after the one achieved in Race 2 at the debut round at Mugello. The conditions are all there for a double for the Abruzzese.

Bagger World Cup, Aragon round: Granado slips up, Iannone and rivals capitalize

Iannone didn’t have an easy time in the first race at MotorLand. In fact, he engaged in a very heated duel with his teammate Oscar Gutierrez. The Spaniard gave everything to avoid being beaten, but The Maniac on the last lap was clever in not leaving himself open to an attack and their positions didn’t change to the finish line. The Niti Racing team can be fully satisfied with this one-two.
The podium in Race 1 of the Bagger World Cup also features the Harley-Davidson ridden by Archie McDonald. With this result, the Australian from the Joe Rascal Racing team becomes the new leader of the world standings, given that Eric Granado crashed at Turn 4 and retired from the race. The Brazilian drops to third, also overtaken by Gutierrez. There are three riders covered by 11 points, the title fight is wide open.
Mathematically, Iannone is still in contention as well, fourth at -36 from McDonald. With three races still to run (Race 1 in Aragon and the two heats in Austria), it’s right to keep him in the conversation. But it will take a feat to be crowned Bagger world champion; he’s practically “forced” to win all the races and hope his rivals make mistakes. Skipping the first round in Austin, when he still didn’t have a team for the 2026 season, is weighing heavily on his title chase. If he had raced in Austin too, his position in the standings would very likely be better.
Race 1 Classification Aragon Bagger World Cup 2026
Bagger World Cup 2026, Race 1 Aragon results: the final finishing order

Updated riders’ standings

  1. Archie McDonald 158 points
  2. Oscar Gutierrez 148 points
  3. Eric Granado 147 points
  4. Andrea Iannone 122 points
  5. Filippo Rovelli 89
  6. Jake Lewis 88
  7. Jordi Torres 64
  8. Travis Wyman 63 
  9. Cory West 56
  10. Dimas Ekky Pratama 37
  11. Bradley Smith 36
  12. Maxwell Toth 30
  13. Cody Wyman 26
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Read also

Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1Bradley Smith stuns as a wildcard, king of Silverstone! Iannone 4th in Race 1
Triumph and tears for McDonald, Iannone off the pace: how Bagger Race 2 went at SilverstoneTriumph and tears for McDonald, Iannone off the pace: how Bagger Race 2 went at Silverstone
Andrea Iannone

byMatteo Bellan

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