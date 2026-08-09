Triumph and tears for McDonald, Iannone off the pace: how Bagger Race 2 went at Silverstone

Silverstone thrills: a moved McDonald wins Race 2, Iannone far from the podium. Report and standings from the Bagger World Cup.

Joe Rascal Racing sweeps the podium in the second Bagger World Cup race at Silverstone, Andrea Iannone 6th and lackluster. Tremendous emotion especially for Archie McDonald, for whom the victory holds a myriad of feelings, as he himself said with a breaking voice in parc fermé. It’s his second of the season (the first came in Austin) but the most important, the first after the tragic passing of his brother Toby, previously honored with a special livery and now with this triumph. He didn’t forget to thank the team, his family, and everyone by his side on this journey. Leader Eric Granado finished second, with Jordi Torres, a race debutant, taking third and bringing home his first podium. Here’s how it went and the standings.

Final race at Silverstone, who wins?

Pole position for Archie McDonald, Bradley Smith’s win in Race 1 ... Will we get a third different name today? The poleman certainly gets away well, shadowed by Gutierrez looking to make up for yesterday’s mistake, while yesterday’s winner sits 3rd. But soon everything changes: up front, a two-man break develops, McDonald and points leader Granado (with a shake) working in tandem to pull clear. Behind them we see a duel from yesterday revisited, but this time a podium is at stake: Jordi Torres and Andrea Iannone fight for third, with the Spaniard aiming to come out on top today. He manages it, the gap grows, and in fact the rider from Vasto loses a few positions, waving goodbye to any chance. In the end Archie McDonald wins and lets all the emotions of his triumphant day wash over him. Eric Granado holds onto the points lead with 2nd at the flag, just behind the Australian, and Jordi Torres is third, completing a huge day for Joe Rascal Racing with a clean sweep of the podium.

Race 2 results

Bagger World Cup, overall standings