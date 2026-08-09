MotoGP, Bezzecchi exhausted after his Silverstone heroics: "I felt like throwing up"

Physical condition not exceptional, but the Romagna rider gave everything to avoid losing the podium and can leave Silverstone with a smile. The Noale team responded brilliantly to Ducati after squandering too many points in the past Grands Prix.

Setting a fast lap is one thing, racing is another." There were big doubts about what Marco Bezzecchi would be able to do this MotoGP weekend in Great Britain. He arrived at Silverstone far from 100% fitness after undergoing operations on his right collarbone and right knee. But already on Friday he showed he had the speed, finishing FP1 in second place and the Pre-qualifying in first . At that point, many thought, "."

After the fifth-fastest time in Qualifying, he took third place in the sprint race: a result that brought him to tears. He suffered a lot after the injuries and let it all out after claiming a by-no-means-guaranteed podium. "But will he hold up in the long race?" everyone rightly wondered. Great start, P2 held until Jorge Martin’s overtake, P3 lost momentarily to Alex Marquez and then regained after the latter’s mistake. When Marc’s brother came back at him, the rider from Rimini was fantastic at keeping him behind, put his heart over the hurdle, and earned himself another thoroughly deserved podium.

MotoGP Silverstone, Bezzecchi’s feat

In the post-podium area, speaking with Martin, Bezzecchi confirmed how much he suffered in today’s long race: "I can’t go on anymore. I did 58.8 on the penultimate lap, Alex was coming up very strong. I didn’t expect it. At a certain point I wanted to go with you, but I couldn’t do it anymore. At one point I felt like throwing up."

MotoGP Silverstone: Bezzecchi’s emotions after the race

The Rimini native was exhausted at the end of the race and made that clear to Sky Sport MotoGP’s microphones, also commenting on his determination to prevent Alex Marquez from snatching the podium: "I’m happy and tired, I can’t go on anymore, but it was beautiful, it was worth it. I wanted the podium too much, I couldn’t give up, I was willing to do anything. For all the work the team did, for all the hard graft I put in over the summer... I couldn’t give up, it was wonderful, I had so much fun."

Despite being less than perfectly fit, the Aprilia rider was outstanding in managing his race: "I was very focused - he explains - and I saved something with the tires, but I knew that physically I would fade a bit. I had a dip, especially mid-race, when Jorge caught me and passed me. Then Alex got by me too, who fortunately made a mistake in turn 1 and I had a few laps to breathe. I had nothing left, but I didn’t give up and it was sweet."

MB72 fully in the hunt for the world title: the standings

With the 16 points earned in today’s race and Ai Ogura’s retirement, Bez has overtaken the Japanese rider in the overall standings and taken second place. The gap to the leader, Martin, is 31 points. Sure, there are regrets for mistakes and misfortune in previous Grands Prix, but that is now the past. The focus must be only on the present and the future, giving the maximum possible to fulfill the dream of becoming world champion.

There are ten GPs left; anything can still happen. It’s crucial to make as few missteps as possible, also because there are strong rivals ready to pounce. In addition to the Martinator and Ogura, you can never forget Marc Marquez. The reigning MotoGP champion had a negative weekend at Silverstone, but in Aragon he plans to be back fighting for the win. The Spanish venue is one of the tracks where he is theoretically favored, with many left-hand corners, but the competition will work hard to make things difficult for him. Bezzecchi will also be in better physical condition, more prepared to go on the attack and reaffirm his candidacy for the 2026 world crown.