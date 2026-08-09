MotoGP Silverstone: Fernandez Masterclass, Heroic Bezzecchi. Updated Riders' Standings

Aprilia reigns at Silverstone, but topping the charts is the satellite Trackhouse team’s bike: Ducati licks its wounds and must plan revenge at Aragon.

The 2026 British Grand Prix ended with Raul Fernandez winning the MotoGP race at Silverstone. Rocketing off the line, the SuperFile Trackhouse rider was flawless from start to finish. There were doubts he’d pushed too hard in the opening laps, but he proved everyone wrong, brilliantly redeeming himself after the crash in the Saturday sprint race

Aprilia sweeps the podium again, Marquez struggles

Just like yesterday, today’s podium is all Aprilia. Joining him are Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. The Spaniard started from pole but got stuck with the ride-height device engaged, lost places, then fought back. A towering performance from the rider from Romagna, who, despite far-from-perfect physical condition, claimed a fantastic result. He held off Alex Marquez, who will have regrets about a mistake on lap ten that dropped him right after he had taken third from Bezzecchi.

Alex is the top Ducati rider; Fabio Di Giannantonio snatched sixth place from Marc Marquez but couldn’t take fifth from Pedro Acosta’s KTM on the final lap. Also in the top 10 are Brad Binder’s KTM and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Diogo Moreira. As many as seven riders retired, including Ogura and Bagnaia.

Silverstone GP: race report and results

At the start, Fernandez jumped to the front, chased by Bezzecchi, while Martin got stuck with the ride-height device engaged and didn’t launch well. He was passed by Marquez but then repassed him and moved into third, chasing his fellow Aprilia riders. A “slow” start for Ogura, fifth with Acosta and Alex Marquez on his tail. Di Giannantonio slipped to eighth.

Fernandez pushed hard and by lap three had stretched the gap over Bez to more than two seconds. Martin was reeling Bezzecchi in while dropping Marquez. The 2025 MotoGP champion had Acosta and Alex closing in, while Ogura ran seventh.

On lap 6, Alex and Acosta passed Marc Marquez, while Martin caught Bezzecchi, who had fallen more than 3 seconds behind leader Fernandez. Pecco Bagnaia retired on lap eight after a crash between turns 6 and 7. Martin passed Bezzecchi on lap nine, with Alex Marquez following suit. Fernandez held a 4.5s margin over the Martinator. Ogura crashed between turns 16 and 17, a heavy blow to his title hopes.

On lap 10, big mistake from Alex Marquez (wide at turn 1); from third the Gresini rider dropped to fifth, behind Acosta and ahead of Marc. On lap 12, AM73 passed Acosta to take fourth, while Martin cut the deficit to Fernandez to under 4s, only for the leader to respond and pull away again.

With 5 laps to go, Raul led Jorge by 3.9s, with Bez 1.2s further back and being reeled in by Alex Marquez. Di Giannantonio closed on Marquez and grabbed sixth with three laps remaining. In the finale, the Martinator clawed back a little on Fernandez, but the leader was in management mode and sealed victory in the MotoGP race at Silverstone. Alex was all over Bez, who held firm to keep the third step of the podium.

MotoGP Silverstone, Race results: final finishing order

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

Martin remains the leader of the overall MotoGP standings. Bezzecchi overtakes Ogura and is now second, 31 points behind his teammate. Aprilia has three riders ahead of everyone, a great source of pride for the Noale factory. Ducati has Marquez in fourth, one point clear of Di Giannantonio.

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 240 points Marco Bezzecchi 209 points (-31) Ai Ogura 203 points (-37) Marc Marquez 200 points (-40) Fabio Di Giannantonio 199 points (-41) Raul Fernandez 184 (-56) Pedro Acosta 163 (-77) Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 106 Luca Marini 86 Fermin Aldeguer 76 Enea Bastianini 76 Brad Binder 72 Fabio Quartararo 59 Diogo Moreira 54 Franco Morbidelli 53 Johann Zarco 34 Joan Mir 29 Jack Miller 22 Alex Rins 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu 13 Maverick Vinales 10 Augusto Fernandez 5 Pol Espargaro 2

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS