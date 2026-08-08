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MotoGP Sprint Silverstone: Martin and Aprilia Celebrate, Marquez Falters. Updated Riders' Standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 08 August 2026 at 17:47
Jorge Martin MotoGP Silverstone
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Aprilia monopoly on the podium of the short race in Great Britain; there’s a lot for Ducati to figure out ahead of Sunday.
Triumph for Jorge Martin in the MotoGP Sprint at Silverstone. Starting from pole position, he gave no quarter to his rivals and returned to winning ways. His last win dated back to the French Grand Prix at Le Mans. An all-Aprilia podium with Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi, heroic given his precarious physical condition.
Ducati soundly defeated, with a noticeable drop in the rear tire in the second half of the race. The best of the bunch was Alex Marquez, fourth at the finish ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Also in the points were Pedro Acosta on KTM, Joan Mir on Honda, Franco Morbidelli on the VR46 team’s Ducati GP25, and Marc Marquez. The latter suffered a sharp drop-off that his team will need to analyze and fully understand. A real struggle for Pecco Bagnaia, seventeenth at the flag.

Silverstone GP: sprint race report and results

At the start, Martin held the lead, followed by Ogura, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Marquez, and Fernandez. The polesitter pushed to pull away from the chasers and keep himself out of reach—his strategy was clear. After the first three laps, the Martinator had 0.5–0.7 seconds over the Ogura–Diggia duo, with Marc Marquez a bit further back, towing Bezzecchi and Alex. On lap four, Fernandez crashed.
On lap five, a beautiful overtake by Bezzecchi on Marc, while Martin had 0.6–0.7 seconds on Ogura, who had put a small gap on Di Giannantonio. Bez quickly gained a second on Marc, who was then also passed by Alex: major difficulties for the reigning MotoGP champion.
With 4 laps to go, Ogura pushed to reel in Martin, while Bezzecchi latched onto Diggia and snatched third place. Marc Marquez faded, with Acosta closing in. Fantastic management by the Martinator, who increased his lead over Ogura to more than a second with three laps remaining. On the penultimate lap, Acosta overtook Marc, who was also passed by Mir. Subsequently, Alex got the better of Diggia to take fourth. On the final lap, Morbidelli also moved ahead of the elder Marquez.
Victory for Martin, flawless from start to finish in the MotoGP Sprint at Silverstone. Aprilia locks out the podium with him, Ogura, and Bezzecchi.
MotoGP Silverstone Sprint Race standings
MotoGP Silverstone, Sprint results: finishing order

MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS
  1. Jorge Martin 220 points
  2. Ai Ogura 203 points (-17)
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 193 points (-27)
  4. Marc Marquez 191 (-29)
  5. Fabio Di Giannantonio 189 (-31)
  6. Raul Fernandez 159
  7. Pedro Acosta 152
  8. Pecco Bagnaia 143
  9. Alex Marquez 93
  10. Luca Marini 79
  11. Fermin Aldeguer 76
  12. Enea Bastianini 76
  13. Brad Binder 64
  14. Fabio Quartararo 55
  15. Diogo Moreira 48
  16. Franco Morbidelli 48
  17. Johann Zarco 34
  18. Joan Mir 29
  19. Alex Rins 21
  20. Jack Miller 19
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 12
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Augusto Fernandez 5
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia 342 points
  2. Ducati 325 points
  3. KTM 194
  4. Honda 112
  5. Yamaha 69

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Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

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