MotoGP Sprint Silverstone: Martin and Aprilia Celebrate, Marquez Falters. Updated Riders' Standings

Aprilia monopoly on the podium of the short race in Great Britain; there’s a lot for Ducati to figure out ahead of Sunday.

Ducati soundly defeated, with a noticeable drop in the rear tire in the second half of the race. The best of the bunch was Alex Marquez, fourth at the finish ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio. Also in the points were Pedro Acosta on KTM, Joan Mir on Honda, Franco Morbidelli on the VR46 team’s Ducati GP25, and Marc Marquez. The latter suffered a sharp drop-off that his team will need to analyze and fully understand. A real struggle for Pecco Bagnaia, seventeenth at the flag.

Silverstone GP: sprint race report and results

At the start, Martin held the lead, followed by Ogura, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Marquez, and Fernandez. The polesitter pushed to pull away from the chasers and keep himself out of reach—his strategy was clear. After the first three laps, the Martinator had 0.5–0.7 seconds over the Ogura–Diggia duo, with Marc Marquez a bit further back, towing Bezzecchi and Alex. On lap four, Fernandez crashed.

On lap five, a beautiful overtake by Bezzecchi on Marc, while Martin had 0.6–0.7 seconds on Ogura, who had put a small gap on Di Giannantonio. Bez quickly gained a second on Marc, who was then also passed by Alex: major difficulties for the reigning MotoGP champion.

With 4 laps to go, Ogura pushed to reel in Martin, while Bezzecchi latched onto Diggia and snatched third place. Marc Marquez faded, with Acosta closing in. Fantastic management by the Martinator, who increased his lead over Ogura to more than a second with three laps remaining. On the penultimate lap, Acosta overtook Marc, who was also passed by Mir. Subsequently, Alex got the better of Diggia to take fourth. On the final lap, Morbidelli also moved ahead of the elder Marquez.

Victory for Martin, flawless from start to finish in the MotoGP Sprint at Silverstone. Aprilia locks out the podium with him, Ogura, and Bezzecchi.

MotoGP Silverstone, Sprint results: finishing order

MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 220 points Ai Ogura 203 points (-17) Marco Bezzecchi 193 points (-27) Marc Marquez 191 (-29) Fabio Di Giannantonio 189 (-31) Raul Fernandez 159 Pedro Acosta 152 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 93 Luca Marini 79 Fermin Aldeguer 76 Enea Bastianini 76 Brad Binder 64 Fabio Quartararo 55 Diogo Moreira 48 Franco Morbidelli 48 Johann Zarco 34 Joan Mir 29 Alex Rins 21 Jack Miller 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu 12 Maverick Vinales 10 Augusto Fernandez 5

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS