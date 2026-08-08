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Zarco working hard on his comeback: LCR hopeful, Misano GP possible?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 08 August 2026 at 16:38
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"Highly focused, but the doctor decides”: Lucio Cecchinello has provided a new update on Johann Zarco, working to return to MotoGP as soon as possible.
Three months have passed since the serious crash in Catalunya, and Johann Zarco is training hard to get back to MotoGP. The goal for now is September—perhaps for the Misano GP, the first world event of the month? Lucio Cecchinello, head of LCR Honda, has given a new update on his rider. They’re proceeding with substitute Cal Crutchlow while awaiting the Frenchman’s return. There’s also a small market comment, since it’s unclear whether Moreira will stay in 2027 or the newly confirmed Alonso will arrive. Though for Cecchinello it will be satisfying either way.

Zarco at work—is the MotoGP return close?

"He’s training practically almost every day on a flat track bike," Cecchinello told motogp.com during the second free practice session of the ongoing GP at Silverstone. "He’s totally focused on his return. We really hope it will be in September, as he planned." As mentioned, there can still be no certainty; the situation must be observed day by day before making a final decision. "The last word will be the doctors’," the Venetian team manager emphasized.
Finally, as noted, a comment on the future, since it’s not yet known where David Alonso will race—he has signed directly with Honda, but still doesn’t have a destination between the factory team and LCR. On Friday Alberto Puig only replied that "It will be known soon," and the question naturally had to be put to Lucio Cecchinello as well, who clearly cannot have an answer. "It will be an honor either to continue with Diogo or to welcome David," he stated, finally stressing that "Honda’s philosophy in recent years has been to consider us as a factory team."
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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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