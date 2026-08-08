Moto2: Triumph raises the bar — here's what the 2027 spec engine will be like

2027 will also be a year of new developments for Moto2: Triumph has announced the changes for the new engine arriving next year.

ry in just 3 years. A new, updated, more powerful engine—one step forward for Moto2. On the occasion of its British GP , Triumph Motorcycles announced the innovation that will arrive in 2027 in the intermediate class of the World Championship. A leap forward backed by data collected over a total of 1,926,132 km and direct rider feedback to continually refine the 756cc engine—like the one in the Street Triple 765 RS—introduced in 2019. It’s not yet clear when it will first hit the track with official teams and riders; for now, private tests are underway with the goal of bringing the new unit to the track by the end of this year. It must be said that this is a period of progress and satisfaction for the Hinckley brand, both in speed and off-road: we’ve told you, for example, about the excellent results in the World Supersport and BSB, and it’s shining in the MX2 World Championship, becoming the benchmark of the categoin just 3 years.

Triumph Moto2, what changes for 2027

The main goal has been to optimize airflow in the cylinders. A new cylinder head, with a completely redesigned low-inertia valvetrain and enlarged intake ports, along with a new combustion chamber, help achieve a higher compression ratio and increased torque across the rev range. Triumph has also redesigned the crankcases and all internal components to handle the increased power and torque, ensuring maximum reliability once this powerplant hits the track. Substantial changes have also enabled a 2 kg weight reduction, but will require completely new frames. Manufacturers have been working with Triumph for around 12 months, particularly on changes related to air intake positioning and engine mounting points. Further technical information will be revealed later.

A rigorous testing program

“We have always been committed to developing the Moto2 World Championship since we began supplying engines to the intermediate class in 2019,” emphasized Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer at Triumph Motorcycles. “We have introduced more power, we have made changes to the gearbox, and now we have unveiled a brand-new high-performance racing engine that will equip the Moto2 series from 2027. The new engine has undergone a rigorous testing program that has allowed us to thoroughly evaluate performance, durability, and reliability, to ensure it continues to deliver the quality of racing we have seen over the last seven seasons. The cylinder updates, which have enabled increased air intake, higher compression ratios, and greater torque, have all been expertly engineered and we are truly excited about the results achieved. We can’t wait to see it on track.”