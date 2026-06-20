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Italjet Gresini, blow for Lopez: he raced yesterday with two fractures! The Moto2 rider’s condition

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 10:26
lopez-moto2-gresini-brno
Alonso Lopez out of the Moto2 Czech GP at Brno: he will need surgery for a training injury. Milan Pawelec to replace him.
After Baltus due to an accident yesterday in Brno, Alonso Lopez will undergo surgery on his right hand today. The reason, unclear for a long time yesterday since he hadn’t suffered any crash, stems from a training accident before this Czech Republic GP. It seemed like a minor knock for the Italjet Gresini rider, but in FP1 the pain was intense, leading to the decision to undergo thorough examinations. The diagnosis is a fracture at the base of the fourth metacarpal and of the hamate bone: opting for surgery rules him out for next weekend at Assen as well. Today, European Moto2 champion Milan Pawelec has stepped in mid-event, and his presence at the Dutch GP now seems a given.

The Moto2 rider’s situation

"Alonso López is now at the Ruber Clinic in Madrid and this morning he will undergo surgery on his right hand by Dr. Roger De Oña. Further updates will follow." This is the statement just released by Italjet Gresini Racing, as Moto2 FP2 is underway at the Automotodrom Brno. A note that follows what the rider himself said at the end of Friday practice. “During a training session at home I injured my hand," the Spaniard recounted. "I thought it was just a knock, but during FP1 the pain was worse than I expected, so I went to the medical center and then to the hospital for more in-depth tests, which revealed two small fractures in my right hand. Now I’ll return to Madrid for further tests and to understand how to proceed.” As stated from the outset, he will need surgery to fix the “small fractures” in his hand, and then recovery times will be assessed.

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