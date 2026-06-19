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Red flag in Brno: Baltus declared unfit, Fantic Moto2 down to only Arbolino. The situation

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 19 June 2026 at 18:07
baltus-moto2-fantic-ko-brno
Barry Baltus out of the Czech Republic GP at Brno after the crash in Practice: the Moto2 rider’s condition and the session standings.
The Czech weekend is already over for Barry Baltus, deemed unfit after all checks due to a heavy blow to the head. The Fantic Moto2 rider was involved in what appears to be a serious accident (the dynamics are unknown, there are no images) during Friday’s second session at Brno, precisely 29:18 from the end. We are referring to the session valid for securing the top 14 and thus direct access to Q2 in tomorrow’s qualifying.
What was seen was the immediate red flag, which followed just moments after the yellow flag for the initial report of the Belgian rider’s crash at Turn 13, before stopping everything for medical assistance. Baltus, declared conscious right away, was first taken to the Medical Center for initial checks, then to the hospital for more in-depth examinations, up to the official verdict. Reds Fantic Racing will therefore have to continue with only Tony Arbolino this weekend in the Czech Republic, and perhaps beyond, since next week it’s already time for the trip to the TT Circuit Assen... But this will only be confirmed in the coming days.

The Fantic Moto2 statement

Following an accident during today’s free practice session in Brno, Barry Baltus was taken to hospital for further examinations after a heavy impact to the head.
Our rider was conscious when he left the circuit’s medical center and is currently undergoing further evaluations.
Barry has been declared unfit to race for the remainder of the Czech Republic Grand Prix weekend. The entire REDS Fantic Racing team is with Barry and wishes him a speedy recovery.

Moto2 Practice, the standings

moto2-practice-brno
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