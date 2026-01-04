Fantic, what a Moto2 season! First team title and a historic 3rd for Baltus. And Arbolino joins in 2026

Double celebration for Fantic in 2025: Barry Baltus secures a historic world podium and the first team title arrives. A season to frame!

Fantic Racing has just claimed its first team world title in Moto2, a story that began only in 2023 but has seen the team become increasingly prominent in the class. History was also written with Barry Baltus, who has grown exponentially this season and earned a world bronze medal: it had been decades since a Belgian rider achieved that! And next year brings a half-change: with Aron Canet departing, here comes Tony Arbolino, who leaves Pramac Yamaha and Boscoscuro (with which he unfortunately completed his worst Moto2 season) to return to KALEX, the bike he has ridden throughout his career in the intermediate class of the World Championship.

It has been...

A whopping 42 years: over four decades since the last time a Belgian rider stood on a world championship podium, considering virtually all categories. In this case there’s a direct link to the intermediate class, as we’re talking about the old 250cc. It was 1983: Didier de Radiguès, riding a Chevallier-Yamaha (a blisteringly fast French hand-built machine by Alain Chevallier, 2nd in the constructors’ standings), recorded one win and three more podiums in 11 GPs, thus taking third in the world behind Venezuelan champion Carlos Lavado (Yamaha) and Frenchman Christian Sarron (Yamaha). It took quite a while to find his heir in Barry Baltus this year, without wins but with 7 podiums in 22 GPs plus many other strong results, which allowed him to finish on the class podium with 232 points. An absolutely remarkable rise for the 21-year-old from Namur, whose best overall result until now had been 17th in the standings with 55 total points!

Fantic’s first team title