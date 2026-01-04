MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

From Silence to Glory: A 2025 to Remember for Andrea Verona, a Legend of World Enduro

Stories
by Marianna Giannoni
Sunday, 04 January 2026 at 21:00
Andrea Verona - GASGAS Factory Racing
He is an official Red Bull athlete alongside Max Verstappen, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, Matteo Berrettini, Enea Bastianini, and other stars. In Italy, however, Andrea Verona is practically unknown. This year he won his eighth world title, yet no one stops him for selfies and autographs when he goes to a restaurant.
In 2025 Andrea Verona triumphed in the Enduro2 World Championship with GASGAS and also played a leading role in the 2025 International Six Days Enduro, held in Bergamo, winning the Overall and contributing to Italy’s success in the World Trophy.
Born in Thiene twenty-five years ago, he has already written pages many riders dream of achieving over an entire career. He fell in love with off-road from a young age and, after success in the youth categories, made his way onto the international stage. Today he is considered the most complete enduro rider, able to combine precision, speed, and a rare tactical intelligence in off-road motorcycling.
His path has never been frantic or random. Every step, every change of class, has been carefully calibrated, like a stopwatch marking the growth of an unstoppable talent. His first consecration among the greats came with the Enduro1 world title in 2020, and from that moment Verona has continued to dominate, with a consistency few can maintain. In 2024 he won his seventh title in the Enduro2 class, and in 2025 he wrote another memorable chapter by claiming his eighth world championship, becoming a true icon of the discipline.
What sets Andrea Verona apart is not just his ability to win, but the way he does it. His riding is clean, elegant, yet fierce when needed: a combination that allows him to tackle complex terrain and variable conditions with impressive confidence and precision.
At GASGAS he found the ideal environment to express his full potential. His attention to detail—from bike setup to the choice of training routes—is obsessive, and the discipline with which he approaches each season makes the difference.
Today Andrea Verona is a living legend of enduro, a rider who has built a solid career based on technique, discipline, and dedication, and who seems destined to write many more chapters in the history of off-road motorcycling. His eighth world title is not the end of a journey, but confirmation that the best is yet to come.

Loading