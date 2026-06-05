MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

White smoke in Moto2 and a near-miss between Agius and Alonso, an Acosta-Marquez-style scare

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 11:24
moto2-agius-alonso-ungheria-fp1-1-1
A little scare in the first Moto2 free practice due to a technical problem. What happened and how the session went.
Without overdoing it, a near Acosta-Marquez-style incident was narrowly avoided. This time the protagonists were Senna Agius and David Alonso in the first Moto2 free practice, with a red flag at 3:53 from the end. The engine of the Australian rider’s KALEX suddenly blew up, releasing a thick white plume that enveloped the Colombian following him. Fortunately, he was a bit further back than in the cited MotoGP moment and therefore had time to move off the racing line. All OK then for the two Moto2 youngsters, clearly there aren’t many smiles in Intact GP, although better now than in the race... In the end the green light came on and the riders returned to the track for the little time remaining, thus completing the first session of the weekend at Balaton Park without further hiccups.

Moto2, Gonzalez sets the pace

First of all, let’s note an interesting world championship return. At the end of 2025, Jacob Roulstone drew attention for lacking a Moto3 seat for the following season, ultimately being left off the grid. Doors opened for him with Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro in the FIM Junior Moto2 European Championship, but now here’s a timely chance in the World Championship of the class: he will race for a few GPs (it’s unclear how many) with Honda Team Asia’s KALEX, replacing the injured Mario Aji. Looking at the times, the Moto2 title leader didn’t take long to move to the front—indeed, there was a moment when Manuel Gonzalez and Senna Agius topped the standings of these just-completed FP1.
That is, before what we mentioned earlier... The Intact GP duo is at the center of market rumors; it seems that even the Spaniard, who appeared to be incredibly overlooked by MotoGP, may have some opportunities. As does David Alonso, who ultimately finished 2nd. Remember that Daniel Holgado and Izan Guevara are also thought to be on the MotoGP radar for the 2027 season, and there’s even talk of Celestino Vietti potentially of interest to VR46, though that seems a much more remote possibility... At the moment, all MotoGP market announcements are on hold pending the famous Concorde Agreement with Liberty Media, which is still delayed. Returning to the intermediate class,

The Moto2 FP1 classification

Moto2 FP1 classification

Read also

Celestino Vietti breaks the Mugello curse: "I was there today. Thanks to VR46Celestino Vietti breaks the Mugello curse: "I was there today. Thanks to VR46
Catalan GP Moto2: Vietti dreams of a return to victory, Gonzalez denies him at the endCatalan GP Moto2: Vietti dreams of a return to victory, Gonzalez denies him at the end
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

fernandez-moto3-squalifiche
Road Racing

Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

05 June 2026
uriarte-squalifica-moto3
Road Racing

Moto3: Brian Uriarte disqualified from the Catalan GP—what happened and the updated standings

04 June 2026
navarro-klint-zurutuza-moto2
Road Racing

Navarro-KLINT Forward split; Zurutuza promoted to Moto2 from the Hungarian GP

04 June 2026

More news

fernandez-moto3-squalifiche

Moto3, heavy blow for Adrian Fernandez: six-race ban for technical irregularities!

Road Racing
Marc Marquez MotoGP Balaton Ungheria

MotoGP Hungary, FP1 classification: Marquez leads at Balaton, Bezzecchi 9th

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Ducati GP26 at the limit: a 'genetic' problem works to Aprilia's advantage

MotoGP
Guenther Steiner

Tech3 Puts the Rider Market in Check: Steiner Readies a Masterstroke

MotoGP
vialle-out-motocross-mxgp-lettonia

MXGP in Latvia, Vialle still out: TV and streaming schedules

Motocross

Popular articles

uriarte-squalifica-moto3

Moto3: Brian Uriarte disqualified from the Catalan GP—what happened and the updated standings

Road Racing
Nicolo Bulega Iker Lecuona

Lecuona in MotoGP with Gresini, but Plan A was different: the backstory behind the refusal

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi closes the market: Luca Marini is left out

MotoGP
benistant-infortunio-mxgp-motocross

Motocross: Thibault Benistant’s ordeal—aid campaign launched

Motocross
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Pedro Acosta awaits the 2027 Ducati: "I don't want any more excuses"

MotoGP

Loading