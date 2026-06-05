A little scare in the first Moto2 free practice due to a technical problem. What happened and how the session went.

Without overdoing it, a near Acosta-Marquez -style incident was narrowly avoided. This time the protagonists were Senna Agius and David Alonso in the first Moto2 free practice, with a red flag at 3:53 from the end. The engine of the Australian rider’s KALEX suddenly blew up, releasing a thick white plume that enveloped the Colombian following him. Fortunately, he was a bit further back than in the cited MotoGP moment and therefore had time to move off the racing line. All OK then for the two Moto2 youngsters, clearly there aren’t many smiles in Intact GP, although better now than in the race... In the end the green light came on and the riders returned to the track for the little time remaining, thus completing the first session of the weekend at Balaton Park without further hiccups.

Moto2, Gonzalez sets the pace

First of all, let’s note an interesting world championship return. At the end of 2025, Jacob Roulstone drew attention for lacking a Moto3 seat for the following season, ultimately being left off the grid. Doors opened for him with Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro in the FIM Junior Moto2 European Championship, but now here’s a timely chance in the World Championship of the class: he will race for a few GPs (it’s unclear how many) with Honda Team Asia’s KALEX, replacing the injured Mario Aji. Looking at the times, the Moto2 title leader didn’t take long to move to the front—indeed, there was a moment when Manuel Gonzalez and Senna Agius topped the standings of these just-completed FP1.

That is, before what we mentioned earlier... The Intact GP duo is at the center of market rumors; it seems that even the Spaniard, who appeared to be incredibly overlooked by MotoGP, may have some opportunities. As does David Alonso, who ultimately finished 2nd. Remember that Daniel Holgado and Izan Guevara are also thought to be on the MotoGP radar for the 2027 season, and there’s even talk of Celestino Vietti potentially of interest to VR46, though that seems a much more remote possibility... At the moment, all MotoGP market announcements are on hold pending the famous Concorde Agreement with Liberty Media, which is still delayed. Returning to the intermediate class,

The Moto2 FP1 classification