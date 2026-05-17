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Catalan GP Moto2: Vietti dreams of a return to victory, Gonzalez denies him at the end

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 17 May 2026 at 12:55
gonzalez-vietti-moto2-catalunya
The Moto2 leader forcefully takes the win in Catalunya, with a double Boscoscuro presence on the podium. Race report and standings.
Celestino Vietti leads for a long time, but the final triumph goes to Manuel Gonzalez, who launches his attack a few laps from the end and never lets go. The Moto2 leader thus wins at Montmeló over the Italian, lightning-fast all weekend, who for a long time dreamed of returning to victory for the first time since last September at the San Marino GP... But the Intact GP Spaniard disagrees and, after a waiting game, claws his way back and gets the better of the SpeedRS/Boscoscuro standard-bearer. Double presence of the Vicenza brand on the podium: there’s also Izan Guevara, who manages to climb back and take 3rd place. With a hiccup at the end: he likely ran out of fuel and it’s Ortola who gives him a push to reach the podium area. Here’s how the Moto2 Catalunya GP went.

Moto2 Race

Gonzalez launches best from 5th on the grid, but poleman Vietti strikes back in the following corners and takes the lead. Veijer drops way back—2nd on the grid but soon out of the points—and remember he has to serve a Long Lap for an incident caused last weekend at Le Mans. For the KTM Ajo Dutchman, however, the race will end prematurely due to a crash... Up front, meanwhile, Vietti stays in command for a long time, not with a big margin but enough to keep Gonzalez and Ortola at bay. At least until the final four laps, when the Moto2 points leader, having shaken off the MSi Racing rider, becomes very, very threatening, launching the attack three laps from the checkered flag. But it’s not over: the Piedmontese rider sticks to the Spaniard, looking for an opening... which alas never comes. Manuel Gonzalez triumphs at Montmeló over Celestino Vietti, with third place for Izan Guevara, who in the finale manages to climb back and get the better of Ivan Ortola, who had long held 3rd on the podium until the Pramac Yamaha rider arrived.

The GP standings

GP standings image

Moto2 overall

Moto2 overall standings image

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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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