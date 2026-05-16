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Yamaha surprise: Quartararo admits, "I can't always be pissed off"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 08:33
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP
Two M1s in the top 10 in pre-qualifying in Catalunya—who saw that coming? Meanwhile, Quartararo explains that he has changed his approach.
At Le Mans, Yamaha had its best weekend of the 2026 MotoGP season, and there’s a lot of curiosity to see how things will go in Barcelona, on a track with low grip and significant tire wear. Friday’s practice ended with two M1s earning direct access to Q2. The best was Jack Miller’s, ninth ahead of Fabio Quartararo. Considering the characteristics of the circuit and those of the Iwata bike, it’s likely that over race distance they’ll have to suffer, but being in the top 10 this Friday is still something positive and a morale boost.

MotoGP Barcelona, Practice: Quartararo’s assessment

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, the 2021 world champion recounted how he experienced today’s pre-qualifying in Catalunya: "It was a strange Practice. We made a bit of a mess in the box. I did just one lap in each of the two time-attack runs, I struggled to warm up the front tire. I didn’t think I’d do that lap time and, above all, make it into Q2."
Even though this afternoon’s result is positive, Quartararo isn’t under the illusion that he has a Yamaha M1 capable of making him as competitive as at Le Mans: "I think it will go a bit worse, because the grip here is very low and we’re struggling a lot. Let’s hope that on Saturday the situation improves and we can make a step in terms of grip, so we can get some help."
The French rider seems calmer and admits that his attitude has changed a bit, after repeatedly expressing disappointment at the start of the season: "I can’t always be pissed off, angry... I think being a bit calmer is much better for me, for the team, and for working together. The season is long and I can’t always be angry."
At times, Quartararo has been criticized for often being harsh on the Yamaha project, which is inevitably behind due to the switch from an inline-four to a V4 engine. He expected a more competitive M1 and it’s been frustrating to find himself fighting for positions far from those he aims for. Lately, he’s noticed some progress from the Iwata manufacturer, and perhaps that has also helped him adopt a more positive approach.

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Fabio Quartararo

byMatteo Bellan

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