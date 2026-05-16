MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Jorge Martin, nightmare Friday in Barcelona: "With Aprilia we'll find a solution

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 08:31
martin-crash-practice-motogp-catalunya
First day in Catalunya to forget for Jorge Martin, who will also have to contest Q1 tomorrow after two crashes between FP1 and Practice.
A nasty crash in the first free practice, a second incident in Practice, and access to Q2 denied for the first time in this 2026 season. For Jorge Martin it’s a first day at Montmeló to forget; surely a very different Friday was expected after the triumphant GP at Le Mans just a few days ago. "Here I need a different bike, with Aprilia we’ll find a solution" admitted the 2024 MotoGP World Champion from Spain. The timesheets are incredibly tight: Vinales in 20th is the first rider over one second off session leader Acosta, and the Spaniard finished 17th, six tenths down.

Uphill Catalan GP

"A slightly more complicated day" admitted Jorge Martin at the end of Friday at the Catalan track. Did the first crash in FP1 affect the afternoon? "It’s possible, it wasn’t very clear to see but it was really bad, I ended up under the bike" he told Sky Sport MotoGP. The pile-up showed the bike heading towards the barriers, with the rider following the same trajectory and ending up hitting the RS-GP—actually underneath it, as his words suggest. There was immediate talk of pain in his left forearm as a first consequence, but nothing serious in the end for the Aprilia rider, who indeed got back out regularly in the afternoon.
Even so, it certainly wasn’t an easy session. "Maybe it took away a bit of confidence under braking. I don’t think so, but the feeling wasn’t great. Tomorrow will be another opportunity to prepare for the races." Tomorrow he’ll have to tackle FP2, Q1, Q2 (if he’s among the top two), and the MotoGP Sprint. The mindset, however, seems right—evidently the results at Le Mans gave him a significant motivational boost, which now needs to be confirmed despite a rather complex Friday.

Read also

Di Giannantonio? As of today, it's a complete mystery...", Tech3 at a crossroads: KTM between goals and ambitionsDi Giannantonio? As of today, it's a complete mystery...", Tech3 at a crossroads: KTM between goals and ambitions
MotoGP Barcelona, Practice classification: KTM dreams with Acosta; Martin and Bagnaia in Q1MotoGP Barcelona, Practice classification: KTM dreams with Acosta; Martin and Bagnaia in Q1
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
Jorge Martin

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp
MotoGP

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

16 May 2026
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

16 May 2026
Marc Marquez e Gemma Pinto
MotoGP

Dovizioso shock: "Marc Marquez risks retirement"

16 May 2026

More news

debise

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

Road Racing
KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

MotoGP
bautista-superbike-injury

Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

Superbike
Bulega

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

Superbike

Popular articles

Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP

Loading