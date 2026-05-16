Dovizioso shock: "Marc Marquez risks retirement"

MotoGP races in Barcelona without its champion Marc Marquez . The double arm-and-foot operation forces him to remain a spectator at the Catalan GP, but his absence from the garage and the silence after surgery sow doubts about his future. Even former rival Andrea Dovizioso, now a Yamaha test rider, suggests the truth could be very bitter.

Maximum secrecy over Marc’s condition

After surgery at the Ruber Internacional hospital in Madrid, the Ducati star shared only a few words on social media: "The operation went well." Nothing else—no promises, no dates. In truth, there is a real doubt that Marc Marquez can return to his former peak. Shortly before the crash at Le Mans, he proved he could put in phenomenal lap times even with a battered shoulder, despite physical limitations.

For months, the rider from Cervera raced in precarious conditions, with a dislocated joint in the arm pressing on the radial nerve, causing intermittent weakness in his right arm. This explains why he could still shine over a single lap and in the Sprints, but in long races the pain was a major obstacle for #93. The raw speed was still there. But endurance, the ability to repeat the effort, to maintain a steady level lap after lap seemed to have vanished.

The specter of retirement

And now, in the MotoGP paddock, a question is starting to surface: will he be able to get back to his old level? Officially, there’s already talk of a possible return at Mugello at the end of May. But behind the scenes, the doubts are almost entrenched. Because it’s no longer just the foot fracture that worries people. It’s Marquez’s whole body. His right arm has already been operated on four times. His shoulder was left badly injured after the Mandalika crash. And today, even Ducati seems to be proceeding cautiously regarding his future.

The agreement reached would cover the 2027–2028 two-year period, but with a very specific clause: Marc Marquez could terminate the contract in case of retirement or for health reasons. Even in Borgo Panigale they must consider the possibility of an early end to his riding career. Since July 2020 he has been living an odyssey and continues to battle with his own body; every fall rekindles fears of a definitive goodbye. And this time, after the Sprint crash at Le Mans, something really seems to have changed on an emotional level.

Dovizioso’s doubt

He’ll probably improve, but I’m speaking as a fan… If he comes back more competitive than he was now, then he can really try to win a championship. Not this year… If the situation doesn’t improve, I think he’ll reach the point where he has to retire." Meanwhile, the 2026 season charges ahead with the two factory Aprilias at the top of the standings. Even if he returns at Mugello, a comeback already looks hard to pull off. Andrea Dovizioso , a three-time MotoGP runner-up, floats the idea of an early farewell. "."