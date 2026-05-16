MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Most Practice 3: Bautista sets the pace, Petrucci grits his teeth, but there’s not much to smile about at BMW

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 10:32
Petrucci
Iker Lecuona topped the Superbike practice at Most, ahead of Yari Montella and Garrett Gerloff. However, the trio used the SCO tire, which here serves as the qualifying compound, while Nicolò Bulega focused on race pace.
The championship leader, unbeaten for five full rounds (sixteen wins in a row), stayed out for the entire duration of the final session (twenty minutes) to assess the behavior of the race tire. On this very demanding track, riders will have to choose between the well-known D0922, widely used here and at Phillip Island, or the F0468 evolution, which has never been used before. It’s a serious question mark for the race outcome. Bulega, however, was blisteringly fast, 1'30"850, just half a second off his teammate Lecuona on the soft.

BMW without their top rider

Danilo Petrucci also made progress in this session, setting the fifth fastest time. But the same applies to the Umbrian rider as mentioned earlier: he made the jump with the softer tire. The goal is to qualify as far forward as possible because Turn 1 is a bottleneck where crashes often happen: starting in the first two rows is an insurance policy. Here at Most, Danilo Petrucci made the podium every time when he raced with Barni Ducati, for a total of six finishes. But repeating that with BMW won’t be easy, because the field is very tight yet the Ducatis, even with less fuel, remain out of reach. At Most last year, Toprak Razgatlioglu won two races, only to be pipped in the Race 2 sprint by Nicolò Bulega, who rocketed out of the final corner. Petrucci is coming off the disastrous Balaton weekend, where Miguel Oliveira was seriously injured. The Portuguese rider’s return isn’t imminent—July at the Donington round is being mentioned—so an absence of three rounds, a quarter of the season. BMW no longer has an ace up its sleeve.

Nasty crash for Bautista

The three-time World Champion went off track at the final corner, prompting race direction to stop the session with 1'18" remaining. Alvaro Bautista was taken to the medical center for a check-up. Updates will follow; in the meantime, it has been announced that the Barni team rider will not be able to race.
Superbike Most: practice 3 standings

Read also

SBK Most Practice 2: Even Nicolò Bulega makes a mistake—look who’s in frontSBK Most Practice 2: Even Nicolò Bulega makes a mistake—look who’s in front
WorldSBK, Kawasaki surprises everyone at Most: Gerloff flies, but isn’t getting carried awayWorldSBK, Kawasaki surprises everyone at Most: Gerloff flies, but isn’t getting carried away
Danilo Petrucci

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bautista-superbike-injury
Superbike

Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

16 May 2026
Bulega
Superbike

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

16 May 2026
Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

WorldSBK, Kawasaki surprises everyone at Most: Gerloff flies, but isn’t getting carried away

16 May 2026

More news

debise

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

Road Racing
KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

MotoGP
bautista-superbike-injury

Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

Superbike
Bulega

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

Superbike

Popular articles

Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP

Loading