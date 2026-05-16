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MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 11:57
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP
KTM ahead of everyone with Acosta, surprise Morbidelli, while the factory Aprilia riders disappoint: here are the Q2 results in Barcelona.
Pole position for Pedro Acosta in MotoGP Qualifying for the Catalan Grand Prix. His potential had already been evident in practice, confirmed this morning in Q2. Lining up on the front row with him are the surprising Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez on their Ducatis.
The second row will be led by Raul Fernandez, the best Aprilia rider. Jorge Martin is only ninth, while Marco Bezzecchi is twelfth after a crash at Turn 2 in the final minutes of the session.

Catalan GP: how Q1 went

A fierce battle of fast laps in Q1, where Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martin secured access to Q2. In his time attack, Morbido followed Pecco Bagnaia, who ended up third and narrowly missed out. The Aprilia Spaniard crashed at Turn 5 (his third crash of this Catalan GP), but escaped unscathed. Fourth time of the session for Enea Bastianini, another rider who hoped to make Q2 but will instead start from fourteenth on the MotoGP grid in Barcelona. Starting sixteenth, Luca Marini on his Honda RC213V.
Q1 classification MotoGP Qualifying Barcelona, Catalan GP
MotoGP Qualifying Barcelona: times and Q1 classification

MotoGP Barcelona, Qualifying results: times, classification and starting grid

There was great curiosity to see how Q2 would unfold, and it’s fair to say the main surprises were Morbidelli and Fernandez. An excellent second row for Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda, who will have Fabio Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati alongside. Fabio Quartararo will head the third row with the Yamaha, flanked by Brad Binder’s KTM and Martin’s Aprilia.
At 3:00 PM the sprint race. Acosta and KTM will go in as favorites, but the competition won’t just watch. We expect a fierce fight for the win and the podium. Bezzecchi and Martin, first and second in the overall MotoGP standings, will need a good start to fight back.
Q2 times classification MotoGP Qualifying Barcelona

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Pedro Acosta

byMatteo Bellan

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