Tech3 and KTM continue together, no changes but a multi-year renewal in MotoGP.

Until yesterday, Gunther Steiner had told KTM to “not rush him” ( here are Beirer’s words ). Today, however, comes the news that Honda’s offer has been rejected: Tech3 Racing has renewed its agreement with the Austrian brand from 2027 with a multi-year deal. The collaboration that began years ago, specifically in 2019, with Hervé Poncharal continues under the new owner as well. Just yesterday Beirer had underlined the importance of a satellite team to advance the MotoGP project, the objective was clear and today, with a dedicated press conference, the new agreement was made official. Now it only remains to be seen who will be the riders on this team’s RC16s...

Tech3 and KTM, no changes

As stated in the official note, the Tech3 team will continue to operate as a key extension of KTM’s manufacturing efforts, benefiting from machinery and technical collaboration supplied by the parent company, and playing a crucial role in the development of KTM motorcycles within its project involving four models. The new agreement comes after months of evaluation by Tech3’s new management, led by Gunther Steiner, and ensures continuity for both parties in view of the new 2027 technical regulations. With its new structure and leadership, Tech3 approaches this new chapter with renewed ambition, aiming to consolidate its current position and to develop the partnership with KTM to achieve success in the championships.

“In motorsport, the strongest partnerships are often those you already know inside out. With KTM and Tech3 we’re not starting from scratch,” emphasized Gunther Steiner. “Thanks to the work done by Hervé Poncharal and the team in recent years, we have a solid foundation with KTM, and that gives us a real advantage ahead of a new regulatory era. For both parties, it’s about consolidating what already works. This continuity puts us in the best position to adapt quickly and remain competitive when the new rules come into effect.”

“We look to the future with great enthusiasm, ready to keep pushing and make a difference in this championship,” added Pit Beirer. “A special thank you to Gunther Steiner and the entire Tech3 team for their loyal dedication and passion for this project. This dedication is a key element of our strength as a group. There is great trust in the parent company and together we look to 2027 and beyond with maximum focus and the clear goal of competing at the highest level.”