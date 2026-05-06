BMW has officially confirmed that the Portuguese rider will not race in the Superbike weekend in the Czech Republic: van der Mark will line up alongside Petrucci.

Last Sunday at Balaton Park, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team found itself with both riders injured in the Superpole Race and was unable to field any M 1000 RR in Race 2. While Danilo Petrucci did take part in the sprint before being declared unfit due to a contusion to his left hip sustained in contact with Bahattin Sofuoglu, Miguel Oliveira , on the other hand, was the protagonist of a very bad crash at the start of the SPR . Contact with Andrea Locatelli at Turn 6 caused him to fall quite heavily from his bike, and he suffered physical consequences, first being taken to the Medical Center and then to the hospital.

Superbike, BMW: how is Miguel Oliveira doing?

Today BMW provided an important update on Oliveira’s condition. The official statement says the Portuguese rider sustained fractures to his scapula and ribs, tendon injuries in his left shoulder, and a concussion. It has been decided that he will focus entirely on his recovery, skipping the next Superbike round scheduled at Most on the weekend of May 15–17.

Michael van der Mark will ride his M 1000 RR in the Czech Republic. In 2026 he became a BMW WorldSBK test rider and also a member of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team after five years with the official Superbike team. The Dutch rider has extensive experience and knows the bike well, so he can make a strong contribution.

It remains to be seen whether Oliveira will be able to return for the Aragon round (May 29–31); at the moment there is no certainty. BMW has not made any predictions, and it is likely that he could also miss the Spanish round. After Aragon, Misano follows on the weekend of June 12–14. All we can do is wait for further updates. In the meantime, we know that van der Mark will be at Most with Petrucci.