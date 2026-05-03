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Superbike Hungary, Miguel Oliveira taken to hospital: his condition after the frightening crash

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 03 May 2026 at 14:55
Miguel Oliveira incidente crash Superbike SBK Balaton Park Ungheria
The Portuguese rider had a real scare at the start of the SPR Superbike at Balaton Park: fortunately, there were no serious consequences, but he was injured nonetheless.
A moment of fear right away on the opening lap of the Superpole Race of the Superbike round at the Balaton Park Circuit. There was an incident at Turn 6 in which Miguel Oliveira was in real danger. After contact with Andrea Locatelli, who had just touched with Sam Lowes, the Portuguese rider fell (as did Loka) onto the asphalt with the rest of the field arriving from behind. Sadly, it’s the kind of dynamic that in the past has cost other riders dearly.

Superbike Balaton Park: how Miguel Oliveira is doing

There was a lot of concern, but the response was swift and shortly after it was announced that the BMW rider was conscious. A big sigh of relief. He was then taken to the circuit’s Medical Center for initial checks. After the Superpole Race, it was announced that Oliveira was declared "unfit" for Race 2, having suffered a concussion and an injury to his left shoulder. It was also communicated that he would be transported to the hospital in Székesfehérvár for further examinations.
It should also be noted that Andrea Locatelli was deemed responsible for the incident and penalized (for "irresponsible riding") with a double long lap penalty. A penalty that did not convince the Yamaha garage nor Loris Baz, the former Superbike World Championship rider, who commented on his X profile as follows: "Seriously???? Did Race Control see the same incident I saw??".
Updates are awaited on Oliveira’s condition. After the surprising podium in Race 1, he had hoped for a Sunday of strong results. Unfortunately, he got injured and now needs to focus only on resting. It’s a big loss for BMW, given that Danilo Petrucci is struggling more than expected at Balaton Park.

Read also

WorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park eitherWorldSBK, nightmare Sunday for BMW: Petrucci won’t race Race 2 at Balaton Park either
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Miguel Oliveira

byMatteo Bellan

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