New MotoGP era: the first prototypes are camouflaged

MotoGP is gearing up for one of the biggest technical changes in its history. The five manufacturers are already testing the first 850cc prototypes with which they will take part in the 2027 World Championship, but everything is still in a precarious phase. It’s hard to make predictions, as MotoGP technical director Corrado Cecchinelli explains.

The first non-final versions

Starting next year we won’t just see a reduction in engine capacity, but other radical changes that will reshape the premier class. Less aerodynamics and a ban on ride-height devices. But the new prototypes that have been hitting the track in recent weeks are still far from their final form.

Corrado Cecchinelli, MotoGP’s technical director, was the first to temper expectations. "Experience tells me these are certainly not the final versions," he told Sky Sport MotoGP. It’s not just about keeping corporate secrets under wraps to avoid helping the competition, but "we’re still in the very early stages of the development process."

2027 prototypes still a long way off

There’s still a lot of work to do. The uncertainty, in fact, goes beyond the visual aspect: "I don’t even know if they are compliant with the 2027 regulations yet. So I can’t judge," Cecchinelli continued. The regulatory changes will be profound: 850cc engines, reduced downforce, and the elimination of aerodynamic devices. But that doesn’t mean scrapping everything at once, as aerodynamics will continue to play an important role: "I think it will remain an important issue. It certainly doesn’t mean eliminating all aerodynamic elements." The goal is not to remove them, but to reduce their impact. It remains to be seen how the maximum limit will be defined.

The focus is especially on aerodynamics. "It will still be a major issue, but less than today. We expect slightly different effects, especially regarding the danger of slipstreaming under braking," the MotoGP technical director emphasized.

Bikes with new dimensions

We will also see small changes in terms of design. "The dimensions of the fairing influence the type of engine. I don’t think there’s any need to change anything else or to consider other architectures because of the differences we’ll introduce in 2027... The biggest difference in width occurs higher up, so it’s not as critical for engine width." And he makes an interesting technical observation: "An inline four would be a bit narrower, but it would also be smaller than the current ones."