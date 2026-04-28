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Jerez Test: Marc Marquez and Ducati Reveal the Real Problem

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 08:58
Marc Marquez
Ducati can leave the Jerez circuit after a double win over the race weekend and Monday’s MotoGP test. Aprilia remains on top with Marco Bezzecchi, but Marc Marquez, winner of the Sprint, says he’s satisfied with the innovations brought to the track by the Borgo Panigale engineers. In ten days the action resumes at Le Mans, where the nine-time world champion will try to launch an assault on his first triumph of 2026.

The importance of aerodynamics

Ducati finds itself in a phase of readjustment on a grid where the Desmosedici GP is no longer the dominant bike and the balance has evened out. The evolution of aerodynamics is making a clear difference on track; in this very area the Noale factory has made strides, and to keep up, it’s necessary to keep developing useful updates. The 2026 MotoGP title will revolve above all around this area, with Ducati and Aprilia currently at the forefront. Even though from next season the aero-pack will play a much-reduced role. Invest now, to win this year and reinvent from the next.

Chassis, swingarm and electronics of the GP26

Marc Marquez spent most of the test day trying new aerodynamic solutions, as well as a new chassis that should provide greater front-end security on the GP26. This was one of the reasons for his crash in Sunday’s race on lap two. The reigning champion also tested a new swingarm, along with electronic and setup updates. “Aerodynamics helped my riding style,” the Cervera phenomenon admitted. “We understood many things, particularly those we saw with the aerodynamic updates, but we also worked on the bike’s chassis... I had no doubt that Ducati would take care of the small details.”

Ducati working at full throttle

Feedback from Ducati riders is very similar, which will help set a unified development path. “There are things we tested that can help immediately, some more important, others less. Some will work better, others worse, it depends... It makes you happy when you see you have so many things to test and that the factory is working. Last year we had a base that allowed us to win everywhere; this year we’re facing more difficulties and I’m seeing all their potential,” Marquez added.

Aprilia’s rise

In three weeks there will be another test in Barcelona, but in the Ducati camp there’s a certain competitive tension. Particularly in the Red box, with Pecco Bagnaia continuing to encounter problems without finding a way out. Everything is on Marc’s shoulders. “There is pressure. We already know that when you race on three different circuits with three different tires and the winner is Aprilia, it means the bike works well. Not only with Bezzecchi, but also with Ogura, Fernandez, as we saw today, Martín... That’s why Ducati is operating as we saw today and, as a team, we’re trying to improve. But last Sunday, the winner was riding a Ducati.”

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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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