Superbike, Nicolò Bulega: Toprak Razgatlioglu's prophecy has already come true

Nicolò Bulega unbeatable this year in Superbike, Toprak Razgatlioglu had already announced it... Ducati is watching and MotoGP is waiting for him.

"I think next year he'll get bored, because I believe he'll only have to fight in a few races". Toprak Razgatlioglu thus prophesied about Nicolò Bulega at the end of 2025, when he had just won his third Superbike crown and was already ready for the MotoGP challenge. A prophecy that has already come true, given that the Aruba Ducati Italian is unstoppable: since Australia he hasn't put a foot wrong, stringing together nothing but victories in Race 1, the Superpole Race and Race 2. The best calling card for the much-rumored return to the World Championship, and perhaps the official confirmation is not too far off... In the meantime, Bulega also dominated today's first race at Misano, reaching Marco Melandri with his 75 podiums (the Italian with the most) and breaking a taboo: until today he had only won once on this track, Supersport Race 1 in 2023, while in SBK he'd only taken second places, always behind Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bulega only knows how to win in Superbike

"I didn't get a good start, Iker [Lecuona] did better than me" said Nicolò Bulega after Race 1. "But I prepared myself and after a few corners I managed to pass him. I wanted to do it at Turn 4, but I set it up well at Turn 6 and exited much better. Then I focused on setting my pace, I had a great feeling with the bike and it was really nice to be in front at Misano, in front of all the Italian fans." He has only won this year, but does he ever wonder if and when his incredible streak will end? "Sooner or later it will end, but I'm ready. It's impossible to win all the races" is the answer from the Superbike leader and dominator. "The moment will come when they'll beat me, it won't be a big deal. For now we're enjoying the moment, especially at Misano, where I'd only won once in Supersport." Especially in front of Ducati's top brass, all present to watch the "future of the World Championship."

Razgatlioglu awaits him in MotoGP

"I raced with him for two years, he's a fast rider" said Toprak Razgatlioglu about his former rival Nicolò Bulega on the eve of the first practice in Hungary. "I hope he comes to MotoGP, he deserves it. We don't know which team [VR46 is being mentioned, but it's not certain yet, ed.], but I hope for him it's Ducati, and there will also be Pirelli tires. He could achieve special results." Given the increasingly insistent rumors, it has also become a topic of conversation with the former Superbike rider. From production-derived bikes to a renewed challenge in the World Championship? The latest chance to talk about it came at the last round at Balaton Park, a track Toprak Razgatlioglu already knew well from his WorldSBK days.said Toprak Razgatlioglu about his former rival Nicolò Bulega on the eve of the first practice in Hungary.