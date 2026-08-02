Explosive Team Belgium: the Coenens and Everts, a sensational trio for the Motocross of Nations

Belgium has chosen a trio of aces for the Motocross of Nations: talent and youth for the team to field next October in France.

A choice that truly comes as no surprise: Lucas and Sacha Coenen together with Liam Everts, and there you have the stellar trio for Belgium heading into the next Motocross of Nations. A young (19 for the Belgian twins, nearly 21 for the second-generation rider) and talented trio that needs no introduction—their global results speak for themselves, and in the case of the “terrible twins,” we can add their performances as U.S. wild cards. A selection that shows how Belgium is maximizing both its present and future on knobby tires.

Belgium plays its aces for the Motocross of Nations

"It’s a privilege to be able to count on so much talent," added team manager Joël Roelants. "These three riders have proven they belong to the world’s elite, and we can’t wait to represent Belgium with a strong and motivated team." There is time until next October 4, enough to allow Lucas and Sacha Coenen to recover physically (the former is also out of the added team manager Joël Roelants.There is time until next October 4, enough to allow Lucas and Sacha Coenen to recover physically (the former is also out of the GP of Flanders , the latter is gritting his teeth and limiting the damage as much as possible), barring unforeseen events that we certainly hope to avoid, even if one must also plan for the worst.

There are, in fact, reserves in case of sudden issues: Jago Geerts and Brent Van Doninck—two riders with vast top-level experience—are ready to step in should any of the selected riders be unable to compete. This ensures a balanced mix of youth, speed, and experience. Team Belgium is thus preparing once again to take on the world’s best at the 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France.