MotoGP: a longer but narrower starting grid, safety or paradox?

We’re talking about a change introduced before the summer break. In addition to lengthening, the narrowing of the MotoGP starting grid at the Sachsenring raises questions...

Did you see the new MotoGP starting grid? Longer but narrower—a difference that leaves some perplexity. There’s been a lot of discussion about this change to be introduced starting from the German Grand Prix, along with the ban on using the holeshot device from the previous round at Assen (ahead of the ban planned for 2027). A prompt response to the frightening crash involving Zarco, Bagnaia, and Marini at Turn 1 in the last round in Catalonia, with a firm intention to improve the safety of MotoGP riders, meaning both the premier class and the Moto2 and Moto3 categories.

The new MotoGP starting grid

As highlighted by our colleagues at Paddock-GP , the longitudinal distance between riders, previously set at 3 meters, has been increased to 4 meters. The total distance between each row of three riders has therefore increased from 9 to 12 meters, and each row will continue to consist of three riders. In the cover image and in the images we’ve placed above, however, one difference in particular can be seen between last year and this year.

More than the lengthening of the starting grid—designed to reduce the risk of incidents at the first corner—what stands out even more is the narrowing of the grid. Last year the riders occupied the full width of the track, thus minimizing the risk of contact under acceleration, something that no longer happens today.

One might wonder why the starting grid was lengthened ahead of schedule while its width was reduced in this way. However, even in the hefty 17-page document published by Race Direction before the event, we did not find any information on this change, which at first glance seems rather paradoxical. We expect to have more information on this topic in the future…