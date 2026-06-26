Scary double crash for the Gresini team: how are Márquez and Aldeguer?

Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez involved in two nasty crashes at Assen: Gresini Racing’s update on its MotoGP riders.

Double heart-stopper (figuratively speaking, of course) for Gresini Racing in the just-concluded MotoGP Practice session at the TT Circuit Assen. The Faenza-based team reports that Fermin Aldeguer is heading to the hospital for more in-depth checks on his chest and back. Alex Marquez, on the other hand, suffered a contusion to his right shoulder and abrasions on his left arm, while an X-ray on the shoulder came back negative. Two bad crashes for the teammates in a truly difficult year for both: after a stellar 2025, they’re now dealing with problems and injuries that are complicating the season for Nadia Padovani’s squad.

Gresini Racing with battered riders

Consider that Fermin Aldeguer is still feeling the effects of the femur fracture from the start of the year—he has admitted it himself on multiple occasions. Today’s crash wasn’t pretty: it looked like a slide, but once he hit the gravel there was a violent tumble that left him on the ground in pain. He was promptly assisted by medical staff, then taken to the circuit’s medical center, and is now on his way to the hospital for more thorough examinations. All we can do is wait and hope there are no consequences of any kind, just bruises.

For Alex Marquez, we’re talking about a much more recent issue: the terrible Catalan GP and the aftermath of the crash with Pedro Acosta, resulting in “only” a shoulder and a vertebra fracture. Last weekend he attempted to return to action for the first time, then decided to stop and try again at Assen, one week after the first attempt. In his case, today we saw a very nasty highside that left him particularly dazed: he then walked away on his own feet, initially supported by the marshals, and checks at the Medical Center ruled out injuries. But another precautionary stop cannot be ruled out, given that he’s still not in perfect condition after the Montmeló crash.