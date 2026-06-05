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Toprak Razgatlioglu, fired up at Balaton Park: "Top 10 would be incredible

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 05 June 2026 at 07:57
toprak-motogp-balaton
Toprak Razgatlioglu ready for the Hungarian challenge, this time on the Yamaha MotoGP bike. There’s also an interesting target for this GP.
Could the former SBK rookie be Yamaha’s hope at Balaton Park? Toprak Razgatlioglu certainly isn’t making bold predictions yet—he wants to first assess the situation with the MotoGP bike—but he likes the track and there’s a touch of optimism after the steps forward made last weekend at the Italian GP. He finished just outside the points, the second-best Yamaha rider behind Miller, while Quartararo was 18th and dejected, and Rins retired. It’ll be a challenge worth following.

Toprak Razgatlioglu ambitious: “It would be an incredible result!”

“I like this track a lot: small, stop-and-go... A track that suits my style. MotoGP riders don’t like it,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told motogp.com on the eve of first practice at Balaton Park. “With the Superbike everything was perfect, we’ll see with the MotoGP bike, it could be a bit more difficult. Let’s hope to get a special result.” He also emphasized that “All the Yamaha riders are giving more than 100%, everyone is chasing the best possible result.” His goal for this Hungarian GP is ambitious. “I hope to see the top 10; for me it would be an incredible result!”

“Bulega? He deserves MotoGP”

There’s also a comment on the market rumors regarding Nicolò Bulega, his former Superbike rival who’s said to be heading to MotoGP with Ducati and the VR46 team. For now, however, there’s no confirmation, work in progress, as with all the other rumors concerning the 2027 MotoGP market. “I raced with him for two years, he’s a fast rider,” Toprak Razgatlioglu noted. “I hope he comes to MotoGP, he deserves it. We don’t know which team, but I hope for him it’s Ducati, and there will also be Pirelli tires. He could achieve special results.”

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Toprak Razgatlioglu

byDiana Tamantini

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