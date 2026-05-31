SBK: Nicolò Bulega dominates Aragon too and charges toward MotoGP

In the morning, in the Sprint race, he torched them all by giving everyone the advantage of the qualifying tire. Imagine if anything would change with equal technical conditions. Nicolò Bulega is an extraterrestrial in Superbike these days.

At Motorland Aragon he notched his third consecutive treble: he has dominated every round this season, plus the last one of ’25 at Jerez. His streak of consecutive wins has now reached 22. In two and a half years in the top class he has contested 80 races, winning 38 and finishing on the podium 74 times. With the factory Ducati it’s easier, but those are Cannibal numbers. MotoGP is waiting for him: for months he has been developing the Ducati 850 with Pirelli tires and the VR46 team is waiting for him with open arms. It’s a romantic homecoming, since Nicolò Bulega took his first steps in Grand Prix racing under Valentino Rossi’s wing. Things didn’t go great in Moto3 and Moto2, but today the conditions are completely different.

Bulega the steamroller

And the rider himself is different now: his speed is beyond question, but that alone isn’t enough. Fans look at the stopwatch, but a champion needs many other qualities. Technical sensitivity, resistance to pressure, management of the bike, technical potential, and race weekends. Bulega has all of this. The arrival of Iker Lecuona, a former MotoGP rider, has given him that thread of internal rivalry that’s good for focus and determination. Notice a pattern: the more Iker talks, the more Nicolò wins...

The same old tune

Bulega is so in control that every race feels like a carbon copy of the others. He doesn’t dominate with massive gaps; he blasts off and then manages a one-second cushion over poor Iker Lecuona: the Spaniard has finished second for fifteen races. On the third step of the podium, as always, Sam Lowes. Behind the two Bimotas, clearly distanced, and in this Race 2 the Kawasaki of Garrett Gerloff returned to sixth. The up-and-comer Alberto Surra finished eighth behind former world champion Alvaro Bautista: over race distance the Motocorsa youngster still has many steps to take.

Next stop: Misano

At Motorland Aragon the Superbike World Championship wrapped up the first half of the season: by the end of May, half the year was gone. The next stop is especially dear to us because it’s Misano, one of this championship’s “homes.” The teams did two days of testing, so they’ll arrive particularly well prepared. We’ll see if Ducati blows the field away again on this occasion and if Nicolò Bulega continues his impressive positive streak. Don’t make plans for the weekend of June 12–14.